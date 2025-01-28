FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LPL Solar LLC is proud to announce the promotion of James Plumley to Vice President of Engineering. With over 30 years of engineering experience in the energy sector, James brings knowledge and leadership to his new role, positioning LPL Solar for continued growth and innovation.

James Plumley Promoted to Vice President Engineering at LPL Solar

Before joining LPL Solar, James was Director of Engineering for a major energy company, leading 25 engineers across four subsidiaries with over $1 billion in annual revenue. His expertise covers all aspects of project design and execution, including bidding, estimating, contractor management, and programming.

In his role at LPL Solar, James has been instrumental in managing engineering and design operations, ensuring the successful completion of complex projects, and driving innovation across the company. His promotion to Vice President of Engineering is a result of his dedication, technical acumen, and commitment to excellence.

"We are thrilled to have James step into this pivotal leadership role," said Mike Little, President of LPL Solar. "His unparalleled experience and proven track record make him the ideal leader to guide our engineering efforts as we continue to expand our impact in the renewable energy sector."

James holds an Engineering Degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and is a Licensed Professional Engineer in Illinois and West Virginia.

About LPL Solar LLC

LPL Solar LLC is a distinguished leader in the construction of utility-scale solar power plants, renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability. With a strong emphasis on self-perform capabilities, LPL Solar caters to a diverse clientele, including independent power producers and utility companies. The company offers comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, covering a broad spectrum of energy infrastructure, including PV Plants, Substations, Switchyards, and cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

SOURCE LPL Solar LLC