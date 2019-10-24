James Scott Farrin Attorney Hoyt Tessener Appointed to Governor's Crime Commission

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoyt Tessener, an attorney-shareholder at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, was recently appointed to serve on the Governor's Crime Commission (GCC) — an honor entrusted only to a select handful of individuals. Tessener's term began August 2019 and will end on February 28, 2021.

Governor Roy Cooper said, "New members will make a real difference by directing resources in ways to help victims, but also by bringing the best ideas that can really get results."

The goal of the GCC is to help improve law enforcement strategies, find ways to reduce crime rates, and improve criminal laws in the state.

Tessener believes he brings a unique perspective to the table because he is not a prosecution or defense attorney, like many other attorneys on the committee – although he does have experience working on both sides of the aisle, and he has tried a capital murder case, which few lawyers have defended.

"I think it's important in today's sort of divisive world that all of these people from different walks of life and experiences are willing to give their time to try and get things right," Tessener said.

A well-known litigator in NC, he has tried over 100 cases across the state and is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court. In this role, he says he wants to help make sure the victims are heard and those responsible are properly charged, prosecuted, and sentenced.

About the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is headquartered in Durham's Historic District, with fourteen additional offices: Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Goldsboro, Henderson, New Bern, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Sanford, Wilson, and Winston-Salem. Their nearly 50 attorneys handle: Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, Social Security Disability, Eminent Domain, Whistleblower, Civil Rights, Mass Torts, Class Actions, and Products Liability. Nine attorneys are NC Board Certified Specialists in Workers' Compensation Law and one is an NC Board Certified Specialist in Social Security Disability Law.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

280 S. Magnum Street, Suite 400

Durham, NC 27701

866-900-7078

http://www.farrin.com

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

Related Links

https://www.farrin.com

