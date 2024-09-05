James Scott Farrin Attorney Nichad Davis Named to "National Black Lawyers" 'Top 40 Under 40' List for 2024*

Davis is named to the prestigious list for the second straight year.

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nichad Davis, lead civil rights attorney at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, is being honored on the "National Black Lawyers" 2024 'Top 40 Under 40' list, his second consecutive year being selected.* Davis continues to amass accolades as a civil rights attorney, personal injury attorney, and community leader and was recently named to the Board of Governors for the North Carolina Advocates for Justice.

Davis leads the civil rights practice at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. For more than 25 years, the firm has fought to defend clients' rights – one of its most notable cases resulted in a $1.25 billion settlement for thousands of Black farmers who suffered discrimination by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.**

Honorees on the 2024 'Top 40 Under 40' list are selected on the basis of outstanding reputation, notable achievements and court outcomes, nominations from leading lawyers, membership in national and state specialty lawyer organizations, and rankings from national organizations.

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

*For 'Top 40 Under 40' standards of inclusion, visit nbltop100.org.

**Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately. Re Black Farmers Discrimination Litigation, the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin led a team of firms to recover $1.25 billion for Black farmers from the U.S. government for discrimination.

