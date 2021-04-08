James Scott Farrin Recognized as One of the Largest Law Firms in the Triangle

DURHAM, N.C., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Triangle Business Journal" listed the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin as the 11th largest law firm in the Research Triangle. The publication annually ranks law firms based on the number of attorneys in the Triangle, and this was the firm's first year to be included. James Scott Farrin has helped over 50,000 people since 1997 and was the top firm on the list that handles personal injury and workers' compensation cases predominantly.



Firm Founder and President James S. Farrin said, "Although we represent clients statewide, we are proud to serve our home base in the Triangle. Being on this list is an affirmation that we are meeting the needs of our neighbors."

In 2020, the "Triangle Business Journal" recognized the firm as the #1 'Best Place to Work' for companies in the Large Company category – those that employ 100 to 249 workers – in the 16 counties that comprise North Carolina's Research Triangle region.



ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 50,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 50+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.



Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC. Attorney J. Gabe Talton: 280 South Mangum St., Suite 400, Durham, NC.

