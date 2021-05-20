James Turoff Named Hershey General Counsel

"James brings depth of experience and has proven how to effectively work and lead across legal disciplines, balancing our enterprise ambitions with sound risk and opportunity management," said Buck. "He has risen through the legal department here at Hershey and understands the complexities and opportunities within the business. He has earned the trust and respect of our entire leadership team and our Board of Directors, and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to drive growth."

Turoff joined Hershey in 2014 and has held multiple roles with increasing responsibility across the legal department. He has deep expertise in corporate governance, commercial legal counsel, mergers and acquisitions, risk management, and labor and employment. Prior to Hershey, Turoff was Assistant General Counsel, Corporate and Securities, at Harsco Corporation, where he served as legal advisor to the corporation's board of directors and executive management on matters of corporate governance and executive compensation and was responsible for ensuring compliance with applicable corporate governance and securities requirements. Prior to Harsco, Turoff served as Director, Corporate Governance and Securities, and Assistant Secretary at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. Turoff began his legal career with the law firm of Jones Day.

Turoff holds a bachelor's degree in political science and economics from Ashland University and a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. He and his family reside in Mechanicsburg, Pa.

