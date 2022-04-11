James Villa Holidays Selects mParticle Customer Data Platform to Deliver Carefree Travel Experiences

UK's Leading Holiday Villa Specialist Leverages First Party Data to Personalize Travel Experiences from Booking to Checkout

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle , the largest independent Customer Data Platform, today announced that James Villa Holidays , the UK's leading holiday villa holiday specialist and subsidiary of Awaze, Europe's leading managed vacation rentals group, selected mParticle as its customer data infrastructure. James Villa Holidays will rely on mParticle as to ingest, connect and share data to deliver the best in holiday travel experiences.

James Villas is the leading UK holiday company, and has been providing villa holidays for over 35 years

James Villa Holidays offers over 3,000 handpicked holidays in more than 60 destinations across Europe, Florida and the Caribbean. To deliver on the James Villas promise of exceptional service, the company must orchestrate communications to travelers, property owners and partners with highly fragmented needs and expectations. This means ensuring the right user receives the right message at the right time through the right channel.

"Travel is a highly competitive industry with enormous customer expectations," said Johannes Ganter, Director Customer Operations & CRM at James Villa Holidays. "mParticle enables us to create distinct, personalized experiences by synchronizing data across multiple touchpoints and activating insights to benefit customers at every turn. Our goal is to provide each customer with personalised, relevant communications both pre- and post-booking to ensure a smooth and seamless experience which means we become the customer's first and only choice for a villa holiday."

mParticle offers James Villa Holidays maximum flexibility, allowing the organization to work with its existing tech stack and connect data to various tools across the organization including HubSpot, Zendesk, Google and their website. As the foundation for the company's data strategy, mParticle will support:

Hyper-personalized customer support processes across multiple communication channels and devices

Cost-efficient marketing campaigns

A streamlined and user-friendly pre-holiday experience

Automated onboarding of new property owners

Conversion driven web personalization

"As the UK's leading villa specialist, James Villa Holidays prides itself on taking care of every detail, big or small," said Karen Gallantry, mParticle Chief Revenue Officer. "Using mParticle, James Villa Holidays can further cultivate this mission by providing bespoke communications and service to each customer, property owner and partner. Travelers come to the company looking for R&R, and now the James Villa Holidays team can rest easy knowing they have a complete picture of each person interacting with their brand."

About James Villa Holidays

As the UK's leading villa holiday company, James Villas has been providing villa holidays for over 35 years. Founded in 1984, and starting with just one villa, the villa specialist now has over 3000 quality properties in some of the best beach holiday destinations. From the Mediterranean to the USA, beachside to countryside.

For more information, please visit www.jamesvillas.co.uk

About mParticle

mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like NBCUniversal, JetBlue, Venmo, Spotify and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

Media Contact

Carrie Sams

[email protected]

Firecracker PR

1-888-317-4687 ext. 703

SOURCE mParticle