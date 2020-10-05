Jameson® Irish Whiskey Brings Back Iconic "Lost Barrel" TV Spot For a Season That Could Use a Great Tale and Great Whiskey Among Friends

The new campaign celebrates the heritage of Jameson Irish Whiskey® through legendary – and at times, tall tales - to deliver some much-needed humor to 2020. At the center of "Legendary Tales" is the ultimate story of the "Lost Barrel," which playfully dramatizes just how overboard John Jameson might have gone to deliver his smooth-tasting whiskey to the world. In the spot, the 18 th century distiller, unable to part with one drop of his triple-distilled whiskey, jumps into a raging sea, battles a thirsty mythical octopus and returns safely back to shore, whiskey barrel in hand.

"I'd like to tell you how the legendary story of the 'Lost Barrel' truly happened," said Andrew Eis, Jameson Engagement Director at Pernod Ricard USA, "but I'm pretty sure I'm not allowed to, and would you believe me anyway? Still, it is the spirit of this tall tale that captures the extraordinary lengths we still go to today so people can enjoy our smooth whiskey. Our 'Legendary Tales' campaign is designed to deliver a laugh while encouraging friends and family to come together, even if just virtually, over a whiskey to create their own tales."

"Lost Barrel" will return on October 5th to kick-off the nationwide "Legendary Tales" campaign. The campaign will extend online with content that demonstrates how the legend of John Jameson lives on, from the signature triple-distillation process still used today (true), to fighting off pirates (somewhat true), to chasing lost barrels into the sea (tale). Fans will also find inspiration for how they can create their own legendary moments during the holiday season as well as unique seasonal cocktail recipes featuring the full Jameson Irish Whiskey portfolio.

"John Jameson was ahead of his time, setting a precedent for crafting one of the best and smoothest Irish whiskeys," said Eis. "And while we aren't battling sea creatures – at least on a daily basis – we're still willing to go overboard for our whiskey each and every day."

Underpinning the "Legendary Tales" campaign is the continued strength of the Jameson brand, which dominates the Irish Whiskey category with a 73% share and an average growth rate in Nielsen of +35%2. The core offering of Jameson Original continues to be the main driver of this growth, with added topspin from the recent introduction of Jameson Cold Brew and the continued acceleration of Jameson Black Barrel, the number one selling super-premium Irish whiskey in the U.S.

To view "Lost Barrel" in full, check out Jameson's YouTube page. Follow along at @Jameson_US and JamesonWhiskey.com for the latest from Jameson Irish Whiskey and the "Legendary Tales" campaign.

