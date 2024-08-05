Bonjour, New York! Maison Lillet Brings Parisian Chic to NYC with "Café de Lillet," Pop-Up Experience in Celebration of "Emily in Paris" Season 4

French apéritif Lillet and "Emily in Paris" join forces this summer in a celebration of Frenchness, fashion and female empowerment with an immersive experience, two new limited edition "Lillet x Emily in Paris" bottles and more

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Lillet, the French-based wine aperitif, today announces its collaboration with the hit series "Emily in Paris" by inviting fans to embark on a Parisian culinary experience in the heart of NYC with "Café de Lillet." The French bistro pop-up offers guests a chance to step into the enchanting life of "Emily in Paris." Inspired by L'esprit de Gigi, the café at the center of the Emmy-nominated show, the pop-up brings a taste of Parisian chic to stylish Americans this summer in celebration of Lillet and Emily's shared love of French style, culture and unabashed femininity. The pop-up will also feature an exclusive look at the two chic limited-edition Lillet x Emily in Paris bottles, available now on shelves across the nation.

Fans in NYC can visit "Café de Lillet" on August 14-15, taking place at a renowned French eatery in the iconic West Village neighborhood, which Lillet has transformed into an "Emily in Paris" -inspired bistro complete with refreshing Lillet cocktails, iconic French dishes, interactive musical and artistic experiences and plentiful photo moments, allowing guests to live the Parisian lifestyle in the heart of NYC. The event is open to 21+ consumers, with tickets available for advance booking here.

At the heart of the collaboration are two Lillet x Emily in Paris limited-edition bottles, Lillet Blanc and Lillet Rosé. Couture-inspired illustrations portray the Lillet woman in striking looks seemingly pulled from Emily's closet, with leggy day wear for Lillet Blanc and an "Emily by night" take on classic elegance for the Lillet Rosé edition. Lillet has also created two new "Emily Lillet Royale" cocktail recipes, ideal for sharing with friends while watching Season 4. Both the limited-edition bottles and cocktail recipes can be found in the "Lillet x Emily in Paris Cafe de Lillet Collection," an exclusive ecommerce offering available on ReserveBar.com which brings Lillet's iconic French bistro pop-up experience home.

Maison Lillet and "Emily in Paris" share so many commonalities from a love of culture and style to a glamorous outlook on life," said Kristen Colonna, Vice President Marketing Accelerator, Pernod Ricard USA. "We are proud to bring the French sense of joie de vivre that Lillet and Emily in Paris share to our consumers and could not think of a better time than the Season 4 premiere."

Since the turn of the 20th century, Lillet has cultivated a name for playing with the rules and celebrating women who do so, too. Lillet disrupted tradition by blending French wines with fruit infusions: its elegant, refined taste immediately drew a primarily female following, earning the nickname, 'L'apéritif des dames' (the ladies' aperitif). Starting with the very first advertising campaign, the Lillet woman appears self-confident and free-spirited – not to mention innately elegant – just like Emily. Today, the Lillet woman resonates perfectly with "Emily in Paris" – from a shared sense of confidence to the glass-half-full attitude the show's female protagonists convey. Sophisticated, feminine and versatile, Lillet remains a favorite among women who embrace both the French art de vivre and a style that's all their own. "Emily in Paris" streams on Netflix and is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and series creator Darren Star (Beverly Hills 90210, Sex and the City, Younger).

