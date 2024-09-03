Jamie Foxx Stars in New BetMGM TV Campaign for 2024 Football Season

Academy and GRAMMY Award-winner's character acting is centerpiece of new series showcasing how BetMGM "treats you right"

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, is premiering a new football season television commercial series featuring Jamie Foxx. Throughout the entertaining campaign, Foxx displays his comedic range with several character impersonations showcasing BetMGM's brand DNA: born in Las Vegas, rooted in hospitality and entertainment, and focused on treating its customers right. Filmed in Los Angeles and directed by Brian Billow, the new spots will air nationwide in prime time and continue to run on multiple platforms throughout the upcoming season.

"I always love creating fun content with my BetMGM family when football season comes around," said Foxx. "We had a blast filming these spots and showing the swagger of BetMGM."

The spots highlight the premier experience that BetMGM provides to its customers. The first spot in the series, titled "Anthem", stars Foxx portraying a variety of characters as they go through mixed emotions on game day. Through fans' highs and lows, Foxx demonstrates how BetMGM treats customers with hotel suites and other real-world benefits redeemable through the sports betting operator's rewards program and exclusive connection to MGM Resorts International's destinations and Marriott Bonvoy.

A second spot features Foxx as a sportscaster explaining BetMGM's new "Second Chance" promotion which allows anyone who places a straight bet on a player to score the first touchdown of the game to automatically win back their wager in cash if that player scores on the second touchdown of the game. A cast of characters – all played by Foxx – excitedly question the possibilities of the new offer which is exclusively available at BetMGM for the professional football season (Second Chance paid via withdrawable unrestricted funds).

In the series' third spot, Foxx highlights how BetMGM makes bettors feel welcome with a special offer allowing new BetMGM customers to earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses (offer not available in NV, PR and ON; bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire in seven days).

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer of BetMGM, said, "Jamie Foxx is a rare talent who can captivate an audience in any forum. This campaign, in partnership with Highdive, taps into his confidence and range, and will both entertain and inform viewers about BetMGM's exciting new features for football season."

"We're thrilled to unveil our latest campaign with BetMGM featuring the incredibly talented Jamie Foxx," said Mark Gross, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Creative Officer of Highdive. "Our aim was to showcase how BetMGM 'treats you right,' and Jamie's performance brilliantly captures the campaign's core message."

BetMGM currently operates in 29 markets across North America including AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MS, NV, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OR, PA, SD, TN, VA, DC, WA, WV, WY as well as Ontario, Canada and Puerto Rico.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduce new features, responsible gaming remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

The BetMGM app is available for download on both iOS and Android and is accessible via desktop at http://www.betmgm.com.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://sports.betmgm.com/en/blog/.

