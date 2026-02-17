Jamie Weeks & Founders Row Invest in Ohm Health, Launching "Intentional Disconnection" Wellness Thesis

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders Row and its founder, Jamie Weeks, today announced a strategic investment and advisory partnership with Ohm Health , marking the first step in the firm's thesis that the wellness industry is entering a new phase centered on intentional disconnection and nervous-system regulation.

As the founder of contrast therapy concept SweatHouz (SWTHZ) and once the largest franchisee group within Orangetheory Fitness, Weeks has consistently identified where consumer wellness is headed next.

Ohm Health Resonance Lamp

Founders Row is aligning its capital and incubation strategy around what it believes is the category's next structural shift. After a decade dominated by performance and aesthetics, followed by a cycle centered on recovery and optimization, the firm sees wellness entering a new era of regulation - the ability to intentionally step away from digital stimulation, recalibrate the nervous system, and build sustainable habits around downshifting rather than constant output.

"In a world where we are overwhelmed by screens and rely on digital apps to track and guide everything, we believe the next frontier is actually disconnection," said Jess Yuan, Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Founders Row. "The brands that define this next era will reduce digital noise."

Ohm Health, founded by James McGoff, operates at the intersection of neuroscience, industrial design, and behavioral habit formation. Ohm's flagship product, the Resonance Lamp, helps users recover from stress and build a more resilient nervous system by translating real-time biofeedback into light, sound, and touch cues that guide resonance breathing. The device is intentionally screen-free and built as a standalone ritual rather than an extension of existing apps or wearable dashboards.

"Ohm is our first partnership centered on nervous-system reset and intentional disconnection - and it will not be our last," said Jamie Weeks, Founder of Founders Row. "For years, the status signal was being always on. We believe the next era will reward those who know how to turn off."

McGoff previously co-founded TemperPack, a high-growth sustainable packaging company, before launching Ohm Health to focus on products centered around nervous-system health and daily behavioral practice.

"We built Ohm to help people change states in real time," said McGoff, Founder and CEO of Ohm Health. "It's not about tracking stress. It's about helping people regulate it. Founders Row immediately understood that this category is more about behavior and environment than just metrics, and we are excited to bring them on as an investor and strategic advisor."

Founders Row intends to continue investing in and incubating brands aligned with its disconnection thesis, including plans to incubate a brick-and-mortar concept later this year focused on structured digital withdrawal and nervous-system recovery.

Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Ohm Health

Ohm Health is on a mission to bring accessible, screen-free nervous system care into the moments people need it most. Ohm believes calm isn't found; it's practiced. Through light, sound, and touch, Ohm helps you return to your natural breath rhythm, helping you feel better now, and better over time. Ohm Health translates decades of academic research into a daily tool anyone can use: a lamp that makes the science simple, sensory, and part of daily life.

About Founders Row

Founded by entrepreneur and operator Jamie Weeks, Founders Row builds and backs founder-led consumer businesses. The firm operates through two complementary models: incubating new brands from the ground up and partnering with exceptional founders to provide platform-level support across strategy, operations, and growth. Founders Row is known for founder-first structures that preserve ownership while enabling disciplined expansion without sacrificing control, culture, or long-term value. Headquartered in Atlanta. For more information, visit foundersrow.co .

Contact: Juliana Martins, [email protected]

