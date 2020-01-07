Jamul Casino® Celebrates 2019 as Year of Giving

JAMUL, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Jamul Indian Village of California and Jamul Casino welcome 2020, they are excited to recap a successful philanthropy campaign for the fall of 2019. With several events in the last two quarters of 2019, JIV and Jamul Casino capped off more than $135,000 in giving to local and national non-profits in 2019. Jamul Casino's annual fall philanthropy drive is part of the casino and tribe's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and organizations that are changing lives in San Diego.

Just in the fall of last year, Jamul Casino's donations included:

Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Jamul Casino matched the dollar value of all slot tickets dropped in a designated drum at the casino entrance through the month of October, up to $10,000 . On November 26, 2019 Jamul Casino presented a check for $10,000 to the American Cancer Society.

– matched the dollar value of all slot tickets dropped in a designated drum at the casino entrance through the month of October, up to . On Jamul Casino presented a check for to the American Cancer Society. Veterans Day – Jamul Casino held its third annual Veteran's Day luncheon on November 8, 2019 , honoring casino team members and Jamul tribal members who have served in the military. California State Assemblymember and Vietnam Veteran, Randy Voepel , joined Jamul Casino in presenting $10,000 to Honor Flight.

– held its third annual Veteran's Day luncheon on , honoring casino team members and Jamul tribal members who have served in the military. California State Assemblymember and Vietnam Veteran, , joined in presenting to Honor Flight. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk - Jamul Casino created and sponsored a team of 40 walkers at $25 each for the October 20, 2019 event.

- created and sponsored a team of 40 walkers at each for the event. Dine Out for the Cure - Jamul Casino donated 10% of the sales from Prime Cut on October 17 to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

- donated 10% of the sales from Prime Cut on to for the Cure. Brew Hop Against Hunger - Jamul Casino donated 10% of the sales from Loft 94 on September 21 to Feeding San Diego.

- donated 10% of the sales from Loft 94 on to Feeding San Diego. Back-to-School Supply Drive - Jamul Casino team members donated more than 2,000 school supply items throughout July and August 2019 to fill backpacks and assist 148 families.

Erica M. Pinto, Chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village of California, states, "We are thrilled that we were able to partner with several organizations last year, to join them in their fight against cancer, serving our veterans, and feeding hungry San Diegans. We look forward to making 2020 another year of supporting our friends and neighbors in need."

About Jamul Indian Village of California

Jamul Indian Village of California is one of 13 federally recognized tribes that are part of the Kumeyaay Nation, with roots in east San Diego County going back 12,000 years. The Tribe uses revenue and resources from Jamul Casino to fund educational opportunities, healthcare, and housing initiatives for its members, and projects that benefit the surrounding community, through a tribal-state gaming compact with the State of California signed in 2015. For more information about Jamul Indian Village of California, please visit jamulindianvillage.com .

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the recently rebranded Jamul Casino, located in Jamul, California, is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned entity of Jamul Indian Village of California. The $430 million casino features over 1,600 slot machines, 39 live table games, and a dedicated poker room with weekly tournaments; free shuttle service from various locations in San Diego; live entertainment; and seven restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

