Jamul Casino® and JIV Tribe Donate Approximately a Quarter Million Dollars in 2023

Jamul Casino Supports Causes Important to Team Members

JAMUL, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2023 draws to a close, Jamul Casino is pleased to report that its team member-led Community Champions initiative along with the Jamul Indian Village of California (JIV) Tribe has made philanthropic donations this year totaling approximately a quarter of a million dollars. These donations are part of the Tribe and Casino's ongoing commitment to give back to the San Diego community and the local organizations that are making a difference in people's lives.

Jamul Casino's Community Champions program was initiated by President and General Manager, Mary Cheeks. She states, "Community Champions is a great way for the Casino to come alongside our team members, encourage their participation in community service, and invest in the causes important to them." Cheeks adds, "It's been a thrill to see this initiative really take off and become such a force for good in the community."

2023 Philanthropic Highlights

This year, the Casino and Tribe supported nearly four dozen organizations, including:

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

NAMI is a national organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. The NAMI San Diego and Imperial Counties chapter was founded in 1978, and is one of more than 600 affiliates nationwide. Jamul Casino was a sponsor of this year's NAMIWalks event at Liberty Station, helping to bring awareness and reduce stigma around mental illness, and bring hope, recovery, and wellness to those affected by it.





Wounded Warrior Project aims to improve the lives of millions of military veterans and their families by providing advocacy and offering programs for mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care. In August, Jamul Casino participated in the Wounded Warrior Project's Carry Forward 5K where team members walked, jogged, and ran to honor and empower wounded warriors.





Founded by Coast Guard Veteran Denise Graham, Central Surf San Diego promotes health and healing among veterans and others who have experienced trauma by using nature, athletics, and the power of the ocean. Jamul Casino presented a check to the organization at this year's seventh annual Veterans Day luncheon, which paid tribute to 54 members of the Tribe and Casino team who have served in the military.





In support of the LGBTQ+ community, Jamul Casino hand-delivered 56 turkeys to The San Diego LGBT Community Center and the Imperial Court de San Diego for their Annual Scott Carlson & Dan Ferbal Thanksgiving Community Dinner. This event offers a hot Thanksgiving Dinner to hundreds of people in need. Jamul Casino was also a major supporter of this year's San Diego Pride Festival and a title sponsor for the Imperial Court's 51 st San Diego Coronation.





This year, Jamul Casino donated $10,000 to Many Shades of Pink, an organization that provides support and resources to African American breast cancer patients. The Casino also hosted a luncheon during Black History Month to honor two local heroic women of color, Dr. Suzanne Afflalo and Wendy Shurelds , who both work to improve healthcare in the African American community.

Erica M. Pinto, Chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village, states, "It has been an honor to partner with so many organizations serving our community, and be a part of their efforts to make a difference. We look forward to continuing to support our region's underserved communities."

