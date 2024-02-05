JANA PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW PROCESS

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners ("JANA"), a shareholder of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) ("Frontier" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement regarding Frontier's announcement that its Board of Directors and management team are executing a formal and comprehensive review process of all opportunities to unlock shareholder value.

"We are enthusiastic about Frontier's continued business momentum and potential for shareholders. We support the Company's focus and review of all opportunities to unlock shareholder value – and are confident in the Board and management team's ability to do so."

About JANA Partners

JANA Partners was founded in 2001 by Barry Rosenstein. JANA invests in undervalued public companies and engages with management teams and boards to unlock value for shareholders.

