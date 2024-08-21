Janam Partners with TD SYNNEX to Expand Distribution Network

Strategic relationship extends reach of Janam's rugged mobile computers and UHF RFID readers to new resellers in US and Canada

BETHPAGE, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Janam Technologies (part of HID), a leading provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless access solutions, today announced a new distribution agreement with TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. TD SYNNEX will connect its partner community to Janam's hardware and solutions to help businesses of all types and sizes improve productivity across line-of-business applications. Janam's rugged mobile computers, RFID readers and accessories are available immediately to partners in the U.S. and Canada.

KEY FACTS

Janam and TD SYNNEX are committed to creating new revenue opportunities for value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs), driving mutual success in the rapidly evolving automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market.

As an Authorized North American Distribution Partner, TD SYNNEX will collaborate with Janam to extend its reach to new resellers and generate new business in key markets, including retail, manufacturing, warehousing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and public safety, among others.

VARs and MSPs will benefit from streamlined access to Janam's products, comprehensive training programs and co-marketing opportunities to help them grow their business and gain competitive advantage.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Douglas Lloyd, VP of Global Sales, Janam Technologies (part of HID)

"Our new partnership with TD SYNNEX expands access to Janam's industry-leading technology, enabling resellers to better meet the demands of their customers and capitalize on emerging market opportunities. We are incredibly excited about the growth opportunities this collaboration offers."

Scott Young, Senior Vice President of Product Management, TD SYNNEX

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future. Our new partnership with Janam underscores our commitment to bringing innovative solutions to our partner community and enriching the breadth of our offerings so customers can continue to do great things with technology.

SUPPORTING RESOURCES

About Janam

Janam Technologies, now part of HID, is a leading provider of rugged, mobile computers and contactless access solutions. Small, light and affordable, Janam's handheld devices deliver powerful computing performance, superior barcode scanning, state-of-the-art NFC and UHF reading and proven ruggedness, all of which are ideally suited for retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing and logistics markets. For more information, visit www.janam.com.

Products or services mentioned may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

