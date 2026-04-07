Jane App Recognized with 2026 Silver Stevie® Award for Outstanding Customer Service in Software Technology

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Jane Software Inc., a practice management platform for health and wellness practitioners, has been recognized with a Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year in Computer Software (100 or More Employees), at the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Jane Support Leads Shelby Burgart and Michelle Mabee at the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service Gala, March 5, 2026, New York. Photo credit: Sergei Sergienko (CNW Group/Jane)

This award reflects the level of care and support experienced by the practitioners and clinics who rely on Jane every day. In an industry where support is often automated or limited, the focus has remained on offering every customer unlimited access to real, human help from a trained specialist, regardless of size or plan.

Marc Dyer, VP of Customer Success at Jane, shares, "At Jane, great support is not an afterthought, it's core to who we are. Our Support Team shows up every day with skill, empathy, and dedication to help practitioners navigate the realities of running a clinic. We're proud to support a community doing such meaningful work, and we're grateful for the trust they place in us."

This year's Silver marks Jane's third Stevie Award, following Bronze wins in 2023 and 2025, underscoring a continued investment in delivering high-quality, human-powered support to a growing community of practitioners.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service recognize the world's top organizations for achievements in customer service, business development, and sales. This year's competition received more than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries across 41 nations and territories.

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller stated, "The remarkable scores achieved by this year's Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver."

About Jane Software Inc.

Jane is a practice management platform and EMR built for health and wellness practitioners. Trusted by more than 245,000 practitioners worldwide, Jane pairs intuitive, adaptable technology with outstanding service to deliver a rare combination of innovation and empathy for clinics, practitioners, and their patients. Launched in 2014 and headquartered in North Vancouver, Jane is on a mission to Help the Helpers.

For more details, visit: jane.app, jane.app/pricing, and jane.app/careers.

SOURCE Jane