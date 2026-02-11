JANE FONDA, KERRY WASHINGTON, AND PHILIPPINE LEROY-BEAULIEU JOIN POMELLATO TO HONOR MILANESE CREATIVITY FOR INDEPENDENT WOMEN.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful intersection of Milanese artistry and Hollywood influence, Pomellato brought together a community of remarkable trailblazers including Jane Fonda, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, and Kerry Washington to celebrate a shared spirit of independence and expressive freedom. Hosted by CEO Sabina Belli and Americas CEO Guillaume Cousin, the intimate Beverly Hills gathering honored the courage, creativity, and self-expression that define both Pomellato's heritage and California's cultural leaders.

Pomellato has long been the jeweler for women who lead, women who set their own pace, express themselves boldly, and embrace individuality without apology. Founded in Milan and known for vibrant color, sculptural design, and exceptional craftsmanship, Pomellato's creations embody a contemporary and effortless form of luxury. This ethos resonates deeply with California, a place shaped by creative pioneers, cultural innovators, and generations of women who push boundaries and define what comes next.

A LEGACY OF EMPOWERMENT

The evening served as a showcase for Pomellato's most iconic collections, including Nudo, Iconica, Catene, and the brand's latest High Jewelry masterpieces. Guests experienced firsthand the signature design codes of the Milanese goldsmiths: sensual volumes and bold chromatic choices that mirror the dynamic, confident spirit of the modern woman.

Beyond the jewelry, the event spotlighted the Pomellato for Women platform, the brand's global initiative dedicated to promoting gender equality and female empowerment. "Pomellato has always been crafted with women in mind: bold, independent, and unapologetically themselves," said Sabina Belli, CEO of Pomellato. "Through Pomellato for Women, that same belief becomes action - supporting women's empowerment and driving long-term progress toward equality."

A NEW CHAPTER ON RODEO DRIVE

Earlier in the afternoon, Jane Fonda, Philippine Leroy‑Beaulieu, Kerry Washington, and Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian officially inaugurated Pomellato's new Beverly Hills flagship with a ribbon‑cutting ceremony.

Located at 445 Rodeo Drive, the boutique reflects the brand's aesthetic codes and its ongoing dialogue with California's creative culture. Conceived by the Pomellato Architecture Team in Milan, the space embodies a "Golden Eclectic" vision that blends Italian artistry with Los Angeles modernity through tactile materials, rich textures, and sculptural forms.

More than a boutique, the flagship represents a connection between Milan and California, two places united by creativity, design heritage, and a shared commitment to innovation.

