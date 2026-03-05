Pomellato Launches Powerful New Campaign Addressing Economic Abuse Against Women

"Money, Power, Silence: Decoding Economic Violence Against Women"

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of International Women's Day, Pomellato continues its commitment to female empowerment with the launch of its 9th annual Pomellato for Women campaign. This year, the Maison turns the spotlight on a pervasive yet often invisible form of gender-based violence: economic abuse.

Through a powerful choral video bringing together voices from culture, sport, entrepreneurship, and civil society, Pomellato confronts the quiet violence of financial control—an abuse that leaves no bruises, yet can strip women of choice, dignity, and freedom. "Economic violence is invisible, but its impact is devastating," says Sabina Belli, CEO of Pomellato. "When a woman loses her economic freedom, she loses the power to choose her own life. Financial independence is dignity. It is the foundation of true freedom."

THE THEME: THE HIDDEN CHAINS OF ECONOMIC ABUSE

Economic abuse is a systematic pattern of behaviors that restrict a woman's ability to acquire, use, and maintain economic resources. It often begins gradually—sometimes disguised as care, protection, or "support"— but can evolve into confinement, undermining self-determination and autonomy.

Building on research commissioned by Pomellato and conducted by SDA Bocconi School of Management, the campaign draws attention to three recurring ways economic violence takes shape: restriction (when access to money, accounts, and decision-making is limited or monitored), sabotage (when study, work, time, or opportunities are undermined to prevent independence), and exploitation (when a woman's resources, income, or labor are used to reinforce an unequal balance of power). These dynamics are rarely isolated incidents; they are often sustained patterns that normalize dependence and make leaving increasingly difficult. Pomellato's 2026 campaign video confronts a defining tension of our time—where support can become dependence, and care can turn into control—advocating for financial autonomy not as a private matter, but as a social responsibility and a fundamental right.

THE VIDEO: LOOSENING THE BRICKS OF SILENCE

Silence is one of the strongest walls economic violence builds—and one of the hardest to break. The film's message is clear: every time we speak, we loosen the bricks of silence. Brick by brick, a wall can be dismantled—through language, awareness, and shared recognition. The campaign is an invitation to speak, to listen, and to notice behaviors that are too often minimized or misunderstood. It insists on a crucial truth: addressing economic abuse is not a war between genders, but a necessary path toward shared prosperity, dignity, and a more equal society for everyone.

THE CAST: ADVOCATES FOR CHANGE

At the heart of the video is Jane Fonda—Academy Award–winning actor, and longtime ambassador of the Pomellato for Women platform— whose voice continues to bring moral clarity and global resonance to the campaign's mission. She is joined by an international ensemble whose presence reflects the collective nature of change. Kerry Washington and Michelle Monaghan lend their voices as actors and advocates for women's rights and representation. Italian actresses Benedetta Porcaroli —one of the most promising young stars of Italian cinema—and Isabella Ferrari embody the strength of Italian culture across generations, while American model and mental health advocate Amelia Gray brings a perspective shaped by younger women's realities. Sara Nuru, German entrepreneur and long-term advocate for opportunity, reinforces how empowerment must be built through access and independence. Angélique Gérard, French tech leader and author, connects economic autonomy with leadership and agency. Mayu Ishikawa, captain of Japan's Women's National Volleyball Team, represents a role model in sports. Paco León, Spanish actor and director, joins as an ally speaking to equality and inclusion, and Andy Díaz Hernández, Cuban-born and Italian champion athlete, a symbol of resilience and integration, reinforces that freedom and opportunity uplift entire communities. Also featured is Sabina Belli, whose leadership has made Pomellato for Women a global platform for dialogue and action, reminding us that this path leads toward "shared prosperity."

A CHORAL MESSAGE: VOICES UNITED

The video unfolds as a shared manifesto, with the cast deconstructing the mechanics of abuse line by line. It begins with the insidious nature of control, as Benedetta Porcaroli warns that it "builds slowly," while Amelia Gray observes that "at first it looks like care." Isabella Ferrari adds the stark reality that "too often, it begins with money."

As the narrative deepens, the voices confront the severity of the issue. Jane Fonda delivers the campaign's piercing truth: economic abuse "doesn't leave bruises, but it leaves women without choices," adding that dependence "makes every other form of violence harder to escape." Paco León urges clarity, stating, "Let's be clear: this is also violence," while Sara Nuru describes the experience as "confinement" and Michelle Monaghan calls it "a structure meant to contain."

Yet, the message shifts toward unity and liberation. Benedetta Porcaroli reminds us that "this is not a war between genders," a sentiment echoed by athlete Andy Díaz Hernández, who affirms that "giving space to women does not take space from men—it amplifies it." Finally, the cast defines the true meaning of freedom. Kerry Washington asserts that "financial independence is not just about money," while Angélique Gérard defines it as "a question of dignity." Mayu Ishikawa speaks to the power "to act with one's own will," and Michelle Monaghan closes with the ultimate goal: "the right to begin again."

A CALL TO ACTION

Economic abuse is systemic, not an individual failing. Recognizing it—naming restriction, sabotage, and exploitation—is how the silence begins to crack. Financial independence is not just about money. It is about dignity. It is about choice. It is a fundamental human right. When women step into economic freedom, everyone gains.

In an ongoing commitment to combat domestic violence, Pomellato renews its support of CADMI (Casa di Accoglienza delle Donne Maltrattate), Milan's first anti-violence center for women, and of the Kering Foundation's L.A.-based partner FreeFrom, an organization dedicated to establishing long-term financial security for survivors of domestic violence.

WATCH THE VIDEO

