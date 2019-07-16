Jane Technologies, Inc. Announces $21 Million in Series B Funding

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane Technologies, Inc. , a retail software company that created the first and largest online cannabis marketplace, has announced it has secured $21 million in Series B funding, one of the largest capital raises by a cannabis technology platform.

This latest round of funding, led by new and returning investors, will allow Jane to expand its online marketplace to international vendors, bolster its data analytics platform, and deliver data to other industries. The funds will also enable Jane to continue to advance its e-commerce platform of more than 150,000 products with real-time integration into point-of-sale systems.

Jane's mission is to bring confidence to the cannabis shopping experience while connecting customers to local dispensaries with quality wellness products from their area. In October 2018 Jane announced $6 million in Series A funding, which enabled the tech company to grow its technological advances and data analytics while providing consumers an optimized shopping experience. The company is currently in partnership with more than 700 stores across 21 states.

"In a world dominated by major multi-national online retailers, we're bringing together innovative technology to support local businesses, and connecting customers to wellness benefits in their region," said Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Socrates Rosenfeld. "Expanding to global markets is key for Jane as we continue to pioneer the industry and grow an industry-leading team. By helping cannabis companies in the U.S. and overseas, we are localizing the online sales process by bringing together dispensaries, brands and consumers through automation."

As the cannabis industry continues to rapidly expand, Jane's internal data has demonstrated people spend double on online purchases than in-person. Today people who purchase CBD spend 50% more than those who do not. Research also shows the online cannabis shopper will spend an average of $206 a month compared to the offline shopper who spends only $122 a month.

"We've seen Jane effectively support some of the largest retail clients in the country and are pleased to partner with the software innovator so they can grow exponentially," said lead investor Nick Deans of Pakala Jane Partners. "The online retail marketplace allows Jane to promote local businesses and increase sales with larger shopping cart purchases while keeping transaction costs down."

Ian Dominguez of Delta Emerald Ventures sees significant value creation opportunity in Jane's consumer-centric data. "Jane's purpose-built platform will continue to drive operational improvement for the cannabis industry. In addition, the Jane platform translates across many industries, making Jane as a whole, the future of omnichannel data."

"Within the rapidly evolving cannabis space, Jane's insights as the largest facilitator of e-commerce in the industry are invaluable to its partners, particularly for brands seeking to establish and position themselves within an increasingly crowded marketplace," said Jason Adler, Managing Partner of Gotham Green Partners. "This investment provides resources for building additional infrastructure and proprietary interfaces to help cannabis businesses worldwide to maximize their potential."

About Jane Technologies, Inc.

Jane Technologies, Inc. is a retail technology company that created iheartjane.com -- the cannabis industry's largest online marketplace, providing consumers with a confident, safe and simple shopping experience. Users can browse local products in real-time, compare by price, proximity or popularity and place orders at local stores for free. Jane partners with dispensaries on a win-win basis; stores only pay for completed orders at a fraction of the price of other industry software. For more information, please visit us at www.iheartjane.com .

SOURCE Jane Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.iheartjane.com

