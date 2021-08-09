JaneFinds | Hermès Sweets and More

OLD TAPPAN, N.J., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At JaneFinds, we believe that luxury fashion lasts a lifetime. That's why, as a world-renowned collector of Hermès bags and many more, our founder Jane offers consumers the chance to buy into her legendary collection. JaneFinds specializes in obtaining rare and vintage authentic Hermès bags and accessories and has been credited with selling some of the world's most expensive handbags. We pride ourselves with being able to acquire just about every Hermès bag imaginable for our customers. Hermès has become well-known for its exclusivity, with many coveted styles such as the Birkin and Kelly bags being regarded as near impossible to acquire. We want to help consumers obtain Hermès bags whilst maintaining this sense of exclusivity and prestige. Crucially, we offer what other aftermarket retailers do not - choice.

The one and only Diamond Matte Himalayan Niloticus Crocodile Birkin. This is one of the rarest and most expensive bags in the world. It is made from Niloticus crocodile hide and features 18K white gold and diamond hardware. Hermès’ covetable picnic collection is full of summer staples for fans of the fashion house. Styles such as the Picnic Kelly and Birkin are some of the most sought-after and are known for being hard to obtain.

We sell an extensive selection of bags and accessories. In addition, we give users of our platform the opportunity to consign with us. This means we sell bags on behalf of individuals. Those wanting to sell through JaneFinds can easily submit their items to us online and if we're interested we'll get back to you with a price quote. Once your item is sold, you'll get paid. Our ultimate goal is to build trust and a long term relationship with our users.

As the world's leading Hermès curator and collector, we are a luxury market pioneer. We offer a personal approach to buying and selling Hermès and other high-end luxury brands which we feel these luxury items require. JaneFinds strives to provide the same level of care and service which consumers expect from luxury brands on the firsthand market.

From Hermès Special Order bags, to even rarer finds, like the Kelly Picnic, Himalayan Niloticus Crocodile Birkin and other exotic leathers, our offering of Hermès designs is unrivalled. We also offer other luxury brands, including Chanel and Louis Vuitton, with a particular focus on exotic, limited edition and vintage pieces.

Many of the world's most famous Birkin collectors have entrusted us with handling their extensive portfolio of bags. Jane has been interviewed by CNBC to discuss the inner workings of the elusive world of Birkin collectors. Whether our clients are in search of the world's rarest Birkin or are looking to learn more about collecting, at JaneFinds, we use our connections and know-how to procure any bag our customers desire.

