Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With 'Dirty Computer Tour' Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty

New Video For "I Like That" Released Today From Upcoming Album 'Dirty Computer' Available Everywhere This Friday, April 27th

Tickets On Sale To General Public Starting Wednesday, May 2 at LiveNation.com

News provided by

Live Nation Entertainment

12:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter, producer, actress, and activist Janelle Monáe has announced her return to touring with her upcoming North American Dirty Computer Tour. Fellow Wondaland artists Alexe Belle and Isis Valentino, known together as the soulful duo St. Beauty, will join the tour as a special guest. Monáe made a big splash with the recent announcement of her upcoming Dirty Computer album, releasing buzzworthy visuals for hot singles "Make Me Feel," "Django Jane" and "PYNK," giving fans an exciting peek in to the creative vision for her new music. The 27-city tour produced by Live Nation will kick off June 11 in Seattle, WA and make stops across famous amphitheaters and theaters in Los Angeles, Detroit, Nashville, New York, Atlanta, Miami and more before wrapping August 4 in Atlanta, GA. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, May 2 at LiveNation.com.

Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty
Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty

As an extension of their two year partnership, Monáe and Belvedere Vodka will co-create signature experiences along the tour, including music-inspired cocktails and VIP activations at major tour stops.

Monáe also released a brand new music video today for her previously released single "I Like That."

Her highly-anticipated third album Dirty Computer will be released this Friday, April 27th and is available for pre-order now. Every online U.S. ticket purchased for Janelle Monáe's 2018 tour includes a standard digital copy of her new album, Dirty Computer. Instructions on how to redeem a copy will be sent to ticket purchasers via email on release day, April 27th 2018. Notable outlets such as NPR, Billboard, and W Magazine, among others, have praised Monáe's cinematic range and vision on this album. The trailer is streaming now via YouTube and Monáe's official website. Release date for the accompanying narrative film to be announced soon.

2016 saw Monáe embark on her film acting career with stellar performances in two milestone films, Hidden Figures and Moonlight; both films received Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, with the latter winning the award at the 89th Academy Awards.

JANELLE MONÁE WITH SPECIAL GUEST ST. BEAUTY 'DIRTY COMPUTER TOUR' DATES:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Mon Jun 11

Seattle, WA

King County's Marymoor Park

Tue Jun 12

Vancouver, BC

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Wed Jun 13

Portland, OR

McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

Sat Jun 16

San Francisco, CA

The Masonic

Wed Jun 20

San Diego, CA

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Tue Jun 26

Phoenix, AZ

Comerica Theater

Thu Jun 28

Los Angeles, CA

The Greek Theatre

Sat Jun 30

Salt Lake City, UT

The Complex

Sun Jul 01

Denver, CO

The Paramount Theatre

Tue Jul 03

Minneapolis, MN

State Theatre

Thu Jul 05

Chicago, IL

The Chicago Theatre

Fri July 06

Milwaukee, WI*

Summerfest*

Sat Jul 07

Grand Rapids, MI

20 Monroe Live

Mon Jul 09

Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre Detroit

Tue Jul 10

Cincinnati, OH

Taft Theatre

Wed Jul 11

St. Louis, MO

The Pageant

Fri Jul 13

Nashville, TN+

Ryman Auditorium+

Sat Jul 14

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Mon Jul 16

Toronto, ON

Rebel

Wed Jul 18

New York, NY

Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 20

Washington, DC*

The Anthem*

Sat Jul 21

Boston, MA

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Mon Jul 23

Raleigh, NC

The Ritz

Tue Jul 24

Charlotte, NC

The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Jul 26

Tampa, FL

Jannus Live

Fri Jul 27

Miami, FL

The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater

Sat Jul 28

Orlando, FL

House of Blues Orlando

Sat Aug 04

Atlanta, GA

Tabernacle


*non-Live Nation date

+on sale beginning May 4

About Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, performer, producer, activist and actress. She recently unveiled new details of her highly-anticipated third solo album, DIRTY COMPUTER and the accompanying DIRTY COMPUTER: AN EMOTION PICTURE BY JANELLE MONÁE. The album arrives everywhere Friday, April 27th. Immersed in the performing arts at a young age, Monáe founded her record label the Wondaland Arts Society releasing the EP "Metropolis: Suite I (The Chase)." Monáe previously released critically acclaimed albums "ArchAndroid" and "The Electric Lady." Additionally, Janelle took her talent to the silver screen, where she starred in the Academy-Award nominated, Hidden Figures and "Best Picture" winner, Moonlight.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/janelle-monae-announces-long-awaited-return-to-the-road-with-dirty-computer-tour-featuring-special-guest-st-beauty-300634516.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.livenation.com/investors

Also from this source

11:00 ET Live Nation Launches 'National Concert Week' With $20 All-In...

10:00 ET Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American 'Vibras Tour,'...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With 'Dirty Computer Tour' Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty

News provided by

Live Nation Entertainment

12:00 ET