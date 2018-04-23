Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty

As an extension of their two year partnership, Monáe and Belvedere Vodka will co-create signature experiences along the tour, including music-inspired cocktails and VIP activations at major tour stops.

Monáe also released a brand new music video today for her previously released single "I Like That."

Her highly-anticipated third album Dirty Computer will be released this Friday, April 27th and is available for pre-order now. Every online U.S. ticket purchased for Janelle Monáe's 2018 tour includes a standard digital copy of her new album, Dirty Computer. Instructions on how to redeem a copy will be sent to ticket purchasers via email on release day, April 27th 2018. Notable outlets such as NPR, Billboard, and W Magazine, among others, have praised Monáe's cinematic range and vision on this album. The trailer is streaming now via YouTube and Monáe's official website. Release date for the accompanying narrative film to be announced soon.

2016 saw Monáe embark on her film acting career with stellar performances in two milestone films, Hidden Figures and Moonlight; both films received Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, with the latter winning the award at the 89th Academy Awards.

JANELLE MONÁE WITH SPECIAL GUEST ST. BEAUTY 'DIRTY COMPUTER TOUR' DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE Mon Jun 11 Seattle, WA King County's Marymoor Park Tue Jun 12 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre Wed Jun 13 Portland, OR McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater Sat Jun 16 San Francisco, CA The Masonic Wed Jun 20 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU Tue Jun 26 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theater Thu Jun 28 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre Sat Jun 30 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex Sun Jul 01 Denver, CO The Paramount Theatre Tue Jul 03 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre Thu Jul 05 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre Fri July 06 Milwaukee, WI* Summerfest* Sat Jul 07 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live Mon Jul 09 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Detroit Tue Jul 10 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre Wed Jul 11 St. Louis, MO The Pageant Fri Jul 13 Nashville, TN+ Ryman Auditorium+ Sat Jul 14 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Mon Jul 16 Toronto, ON Rebel Wed Jul 18 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden Fri Jul 20 Washington, DC* The Anthem* Sat Jul 21 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Mon Jul 23 Raleigh, NC The Ritz Tue Jul 24 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte Thu Jul 26 Tampa, FL Jannus Live Fri Jul 27 Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater Sat Jul 28 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando Sat Aug 04 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle



*non-Live Nation date

+on sale beginning May 4

About Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, performer, producer, activist and actress. She recently unveiled new details of her highly-anticipated third solo album, DIRTY COMPUTER and the accompanying DIRTY COMPUTER: AN EMOTION PICTURE BY JANELLE MONÁE. The album arrives everywhere Friday, April 27th. Immersed in the performing arts at a young age, Monáe founded her record label the Wondaland Arts Society releasing the EP "Metropolis: Suite I (The Chase)." Monáe previously released critically acclaimed albums "ArchAndroid" and "The Electric Lady." Additionally, Janelle took her talent to the silver screen, where she starred in the Academy-Award nominated, Hidden Figures and "Best Picture" winner, Moonlight.

