Janet Ceddia appointed Chief Operating Officer of Addtronics

11 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addtronics, LLC ("Addtronics"), a mission-driven holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering, and growing leading robotic automation solution providers, announced today the appointment of Janet Ceddia as Chief Operating Officer effective September 11th, 2023. In her new role, Ms. Ceddia will oversee operations, focusing on driving value-creation, fostering continuous improvement, and leading integration efforts.

Janet Ceddia
Janet Ceddia

Ms. Ceddia brings over two decades of invaluable experience building high-performing teams and enhancing profitability at multiple industrial service businesses. She is a seasoned business builder and a proven executive of both founder-owned and private equity-backed companies. She is also a successful entrepreneur, having founded and grown multiple companies.

Ms. Ceddia was most recently the Chief Integration Officer at private equity-backed 3Phase Elevator Corp, where she led the integration of over 18 acquisitions. Prior to this, she held positions at McKinsey & Company, Security Construction Services, and Altair Construction. Ms. Ceddia is a distinguished alumna of the Harvard Business School, and she earned her BA with honors from Colby College.

On her appointment, Ms. Ceddia said, "I am thrilled to join Kaho Partners and the entire Addtronics leadership team in the important work of transforming the U.S. manufacturing sector. I am humbled as well by this opportunity to build on the many successes of Addtronics' leading brands – Dynamic Design Solutions, Missouri Tooling & Automation, and Bow Robotics – and continue to increase access to and support for robotic automation solutions."

Max Katzenstein, Executive Chairman of Addtronics, commented, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Janet to our team. I have no doubt that she will make Addtronics a stronger company and help us achieve our mission to strengthen American manufacturing."

In conjunction with Ms. Ceddia's appointment, Max Katzenstein has assumed the role of Executive Chairman, and Jerry Osborn has been appointed as Vice Chairman.

In addition to investing in its leadership team, Addtronics continues to acquire great robotic automation solutions providers and add them to their family of brands.

About Addtronics: Addtronics is a mission-driven holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering, and growing leading robotic automation solution providers. Addtronics is strengthening the domestic manufacturing sector by increasing access to robotic automation solutions. Addtronics seeks to be the acquirer of choice in this space by allowing its brands to retain their autonomy, identities, and brands. For more information on Addtronics, please visit www.addtronics.com.

About Kaho Partners: Kaho is a thesis-driven private equity firm exclusively focused on building market-leading companies through aggressive organic and inorganic growth. Kaho is singularly focused on building a select few companies and maintains a long-term time horizon. Kaho is based in New York, NY and Greenwich, CT. For more information on Kaho Partners, please visit www.kahopartners.com.

SOURCE Addtronics

