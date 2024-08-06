Janet Setnor, MSN, CRNA, Col. (Ret), USAFR, NC, Named 2024-2025 President of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) is proud to announce that Janet Setnor, MSN, CRNA, Col. (Ret), USAFR, NC, has taken office as the 2024-2025 president of the more than 61,000-member organization. A resident of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Setnor brings to her role more than 25 years of experience as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), a distinguished military career, and vast experience in state and national nurse anesthesiology leadership.

Janet Setnor, MSN, CRNA, Col. (Ret), USAFR, NC, AANA 2024-2025 President

Setnor said "It is such a rare privilege to have worked with those selfless and dedicated individuals who have led AANA in the past, and to now serve with those who will carry the torch of service into the future. Your Board of Directors recognizes the challenges that continue to confront our profession and its members. There are those who continue to maliciously promote falsehoods regarding the safety and efficacy of our CRNA profession and our right to practice to the full extent of our education and training. They do this for no other reason than to restrict competition and line their own pockets. They are going to be surprised by the fact-based ferocity with which they are going to be held to account in Congress, state legislative houses, and the public forum. We are CRNA inspired and CRNA focused."

Setnor has held numerous state and national nurse anesthesiology leadership positions, including previous service on the AANA Board of Directors as President-Elect, Vice-President and, Director (as well as two terms as president of the Virginia Association of Nurse Anesthetists (VANA)

She served in the United States Air Force Reserve, retiring with 26 years of honorable service. Setnor's roles included Flight Nurse Instructor/Evaluator, CRNA, and senior staff member for the Air Force Surgeon General. Notably, she served in Afghanistan as both the Anesthesia Team Lead in the largest in-country medical facility and as the sole anesthesia provider at a Special Forces Forward Operating Base.

Her extensive involvement with the AANA includes roles as the Association of Veterans Affairs Nurse Anesthetists (AVANA) AANA Liaison, Professional Development Chair, and participation in various committees, including Political Action and Communications.

In addition to her work with the AANA and VANA, Setnor has contributed to the Accreditation Association of Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) as a member of the Governance Unit-Standards Development Committee and served as the CRNA Advisor to the Virginia Board of Nursing's Committee of the Joint Board of Medicine and Nursing.

An AANA member since 1996, she earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA, in 1998.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology