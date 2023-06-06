Janine Steiner Jovanovic Named CEO of LeaseLock

Rental housing veteran takes the reins for industry-leading lease insurance provider

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock, the leading lease insurance and financial technology provider for the rental housing industry, today announced that Janine Steiner Jovanovic has been named as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

As CEO, Steiner Jovanovic, will lead the only solution that replaces antiquated security deposits to better serve the rental housing industry and renters. With more than $6 billion in leases insured, LeaseLock is reshaping the way multifamily companies manage financial risk.

"It's thrilling to lead a true disruptor in the multifamily space," said Steiner Jovanovic. "LeaseLock identified a longstanding pain point in the industry, and tackled it head on with a dynamic solution that eliminates a financial barrier for renters while increasing protections and NOI for investors. The potential for growth in this sector is exciting. I look forward to ensuring LeaseLock achieves its full potential as the unrivaled lease insurance solution for rental housing."

Steiner Jovanovic is a former EVP of Asset Optimization at RealPage, where she was instrumental in guiding the company from its inception and taking it public in 2010. She launched UrbanStreet in 2015, where she delivered corporate strategic solutions to top real estate and technology firms. Steiner Jovanovic will capitalize on LeaseLock's momentum in transforming the industry's approach to managing lease risk.

"Janine has been a pioneer in real estate technology and innovation. She has notable experience and an incomparable track record in the industry. While we were grateful to have her on LeaseLock's Board of Directors, we're even more honored that she's chosen to join as CEO, and share her expertise and track record of success in a more profound way," said LeaseLock President Ed Wolff. "As the rental housing industry continues to migrate away from traditional security deposits, LeaseLock is poised for tremendous success. Janine is the best person to lead the continued growth of our company."

With a bachelor's from Brandeis University and a master's degree from the University of Toronto, Janine established herself as a proptech trailblazer by developing APTS, the first commercially available asset management system for apartment investors. She has been integral in overhauling strategy, systems, practices and structure for many housing developers, builders, operators, investors and technology providers.

Her experience will be invaluable at LeaseLock, which replaces traditional security deposits for rental housing, reducing exposure to rent loss and property damage. LeaseLock's AI-powered risk engine customizes coverage at the property level and integrates with leading enterprise management systems to optimize asset protection.

About LeaseLock

LeaseLock lease insurance and financial technology is driving the next revolution in rental housing.

Rental housing providers achieve more valuable, efficient properties — and a better resident experience — with LeaseLock. They can put more people into homes faster, while improving net operating income, mitigating bad debt, and streamlining site operations.

LeaseLock's AI-driven risk platform leverages multiple data sources and smarter risk assessment to optimize lease insurance coverage at the property-level, leading to better lease conversion, stronger property performance, and reduced regulatory risk. Deployed seamlessly within existing property management software, LeaseLock makes the move to modern leasing swift, simple, and straightforward.

LeaseLock has insured over $6 billion in leases backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Our global investors include SoftBank Ventures Asia, Wildcat Ventures, Westerly Winds, Vertex Ventures US, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Mucker Capital, and Hivers & Strivers Investment Fund.

