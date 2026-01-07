Janna Gilbert named CEO of Luminary Labs

Leadership transition supports the company's long-term growth and sustainable expansion strategy.

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminary Labs, a NYC-based strategy and innovation consultancy, announced today that it has named Janna Gilbert as its new CEO. Sara Holoubek, who founded the company in 2009 and was CEO through 2025, will serve as Founding Partner and Executive Advisory.

Janna Gilbert, Luminary Labs Partner and CEO

Janna joined Luminary Labs in 2013, was promoted to President in 2019, and became a Partner in 2024. Janna has played a leading role in evolving Luminary Labs' service offering, strengthening team growth and development, deepening relationships with clients, and supporting strategic business expansion. As Partner and CEO, Janna will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the company across all of its functions, focus areas, and capabilities.

"Our clients can expect the same high-touch partnership and rigorous, high-quality strategy and innovation work as Luminary Labs continues to grow and expand its capabilities," said Janna Gilbert, Partner and CEO of Luminary Labs. "Over the past decade, we've delivered an ambitious and impactful body of work alongside extraordinary clients. I'm proud of the team we've built and excited to lead the firm into its next chapter."

Janna Gilbert and Sara Holoubek will continue to be Partners and equity owners of the independent firm. Sara will continue to serve as a Partner on client engagements and internal initiatives; she will also offer executive advisory services to help senior leaders make confident decisions in the face of change and uncertainty.

"This leadership transition reflects our long-term strategy and a natural next step for our growing organization," said Sara Holoubek, Luminary Labs Founding Partner and Executive Advisory. "I'm delighted that Janna will lead the company as it continues to grow and evolve."

Founded in 2009, Luminary Labs has helped clients identify opportunities, make decisions, and launch groundbreaking programs across four focus areas — the future of work and education, the future of health, scientific discovery, and infrastructure. To date, Luminary Labs has addressed over 120 problems that matter on behalf of public, private, and nonprofit organizations; this includes designing and producing open innovation programs representing more than $350 million in potential incentives for accelerating effective, scalable solutions. Luminary Labs is a certified woman-owned small business.

Building on Luminary Labs' engagements with the private sector (Pfizer, Sanofi, Roche), government (NASA, NGA, NIH, HHS, VA, DARPA), and philanthropy (Walton Family Foundation, Siegel Family Endowment, Bezos Earth Fund, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation), this leadership evolution strengthens the company's ability to deliver expanded capabilities to clients.

