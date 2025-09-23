Luminary Labs secures 6 new federal contract vehicles

News provided byLuminary Labs
Sep 23, 2025, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminary Labs is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded new federal contracts this year, significantly expanding the company's ability to deliver comprehensive strategy, design, implementation, and scaling services to government agencies. These awards demonstrate Luminary Labs' full suite of capabilities and provide multiple expedited pathways for federal agencies to engage with a best-in-class (BIC), certified small business (SB) and woman-owned small business (WOSB).
"We're thrilled to offer federal agencies multiple options — including sole-source and expedited contracting capabilities — for engaging our services," said Luminary Labs Founding Partner and CEO Sara Holoubek. "Over the past 15 years, we have delivered best-in-class strategy and innovation services — from sensemaking, communications, and events to large-scale incentive mechanisms like prize competitions."
The awards position Luminary Labs to serve federal agencies across a range of missions, from advancing health innovation to supporting scientific discovery and commercialization initiatives. This spring and summer, Luminary Labs joined the following government contract vehicles and marketplaces:
- NASA Open Innovation Services contract (NOIS3). In June, Luminary Labs was one of 25 contractors selected for the third iteration of NASA's Open Innovation Services contract (NOIS3), managed by NASA's Center of Excellence for Collaborative Innovation (CoECI) at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The federal-wide NOIS3 contract provides solutions through multiple crowdsourcing tools and methodologies, which include public prize competitions, freelance tasking, technology searches, and other crowd-based methods. This is the third time Luminary Labs has been awarded a NOIS contract; the company's portfolio of NASA Tournament Lab engagements includes high-impact programs addressing a range of health, science, technology, and infrastructure challenges. Through NOIS contracts, Luminary Labs has designed and delivered multiple large-scale, multi-year, multi-million-dollar prizes and open innovation programs representing more than $50 million in cash incentives.
- OASIS+ Women-Owned Small Business contract. Luminary Labs was awarded an OASIS+ WOSB contract in June. OASIS+ (One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus) is a government-wide contract program administered by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). It allows agencies across the federal government to acquire innovative solutions from highly qualified businesses on a contract vehicle designed to be Best-in-Class (BIC), satisfying key criteria defined by the Office of Management and Budget. Earlier this year, Luminary Labs was awarded an OASIS+ Small Business contract.
- DARPA Expedited Research Implementation Series (ERIS) Marketplace. Luminary Labs achieved "Awardable" status through DARPA ERIS Marketplace in July. Luminary Labs can provide comprehensive event services including logistics, experiential design, production, outreach, facilitation, and synthesis to government customers with access to the ERIS Marketplace. The ERIS Marketplace is a transformative digital platform designed to accelerate acquisition velocity and advance national security innovation. This repository houses 7-minute pitch videos of awardable solutions that have undergone rigorous assessment through competitive procedures and are available to government customers with an ERIS Marketplace account. The ERIS Marketplace is an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA), a flexible, strategic partnership between the government and industry, to foster innovation and promote collaboration. (Solution name: 6-25-0735 | Comprehensive event services and strategy to support breakthrough innovation)
- Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV). Earlier this year, Luminary Labs joined a consortium managed by ATI to help the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) rapidly develop and deliver medical countermeasures for pandemics and emerging threats. It connects industry, academia, and nonprofits across three areas: medtech (devices and diagnostics), vaccines and therapeutics, and clinical research centers. RRPV operates under an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with BARDA. This flexible contracting mechanism allows members to partner quickly with the government — bypassing traditional procurement delays — to move innovations from early R&D through advanced development, manufacturing, and deployment.
- VHA Integrated Healthcare Transformation (IHT) 2.0 IDIQ Contract. IHT 2.0 is a 10-year, multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a pool of Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSB) prime contractors leading robust, integrated teams in support of Veteran-centric, healthcare-specific program needs. Luminary Labs is part of the Rios Partners team, one of nine SDVOSB awardees. IHT 2.0 includes an established collective ceiling of $14 billion through August 2035 to deliver technology-related services to VHA and elevate the quality of services provided to Veterans.
- ARPA-H Customer Experience Hub. Luminary Labs joined the ARPA-H Customer Experience Hub spoke network in August. The ARPA-H Customer Experience Hub forms part of ARPANET-H, a nationwide health innovation network, and is dedicated to the needs of people: listening to, learning from, and building trust with communities to enable access to critical health innovations for all Americans. This network will take a human-centered approach to design products and services that people enthusiastically adopt. Members of the network draw on user-centered design and research best practices and methodologies, providing access, capabilities, and support to effectively integrate user input. Luminary Labs has been part of the ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub spoke network since 2023.
These awards complement Luminary Labs' existing federal contract portfolio and reflect the company's growing reputation for excellence in government innovation services.
"These contracts represent more than new business opportunities — they're pathways to greater impact," said Partner and President Janna Gilbert. "Whether an agency needs rapid prototyping through an OTA, comprehensive strategy development, or large-scale prize competition management, we now offer streamlined access points that can accelerate time from concept to implementation while delivering the high-quality outcomes government clients expect."
In addition to these 2025 awards, Luminary Labs serves federal agencies through several other government contract vehicles, including the GSA Multiple Award Schedule, U.S. Department of Education Experimental Design and Advanced Research Projects Accelerator (ED ARPA), and BARDA's Other Transaction Prize Vehicle.
About Luminary Labs
Established in 2009, Luminary Labs is a New York City-based strategy and innovation consultancy delivering high-quality strategy, design, implementation, and scaling services. The company's work covers a broad cross section of topics across four focus areas — the future of work and education, the future of health, scientific discovery, and infrastructure — on behalf of Fortune 500, government, and nonprofit clients. To date, Luminary Labs has been tasked with designing and producing open innovation programs on behalf of public, private, and nonprofit organizations, representing more than $350 million in potential incentives for accelerating effective, scalable solutions. Luminary Labs is a certified woman-owned small business.
Learn more about Luminary Labs: luminary-labs.com
Media contact: [email protected]
SOURCE Luminary Labs
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article