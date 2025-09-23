Luminary Labs secures 6 new federal contract vehicles

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminary Labs is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded new federal contracts this year, significantly expanding the company's ability to deliver comprehensive strategy, design, implementation, and scaling services to government agencies. These awards demonstrate Luminary Labs' full suite of capabilities and provide multiple expedited pathways for federal agencies to engage with a best-in-class (BIC), certified small business (SB) and woman-owned small business (WOSB).

"We're thrilled to offer federal agencies multiple options — including sole-source and expedited contracting capabilities — for engaging our services," said Luminary Labs Founding Partner and CEO Sara Holoubek . "Over the past 15 years, we have delivered best-in-class strategy and innovation services — from sensemaking, communications, and events to large-scale incentive mechanisms like prize competitions."

The awards position Luminary Labs to serve federal agencies across a range of missions, from advancing health innovation to supporting scientific discovery and commercialization initiatives. This spring and summer, Luminary Labs joined the following government contract vehicles and marketplaces:

These awards complement Luminary Labs' existing federal contract portfolio and reflect the company's growing reputation for excellence in government innovation services.

"These contracts represent more than new business opportunities — they're pathways to greater impact," said Partner and President Janna Gilbert . "Whether an agency needs rapid prototyping through an OTA, comprehensive strategy development, or large-scale prize competition management, we now offer streamlined access points that can accelerate time from concept to implementation while delivering the high-quality outcomes government clients expect."

In addition to these 2025 awards, Luminary Labs serves federal agencies through several other government contract vehicles , including the GSA Multiple Award Schedule, U.S. Department of Education Experimental Design and Advanced Research Projects Accelerator ( ED ARPA ), and BARDA's Other Transaction Prize Vehicle .

Established in 2009, Luminary Labs is a New York City-based strategy and innovation consultancy delivering high-quality strategy, design, implementation, and scaling services. The company's work covers a broad cross section of topics across four focus areas — the future of work and education, the future of health, scientific discovery, and infrastructure — on behalf of Fortune 500, government, and nonprofit clients. To date, Luminary Labs has been tasked with designing and producing open innovation programs on behalf of public, private, and nonprofit organizations, representing more than $350 million in potential incentives for accelerating effective, scalable solutions. Luminary Labs is a certified woman-owned small business.

