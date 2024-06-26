JanOne Appoints Vay Tham as its Chief Revenue Officer and President of its Fintech Subsidiary, ALT5 Sigma

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne Inc. (Nasdaq: JAN), a multidisciplinary organization with a focus on healthcare and fintech, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Vay Tham as its Chief Revenue Officer and President of ALT5 Sigma, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary. Mr. Tham brings extensive experience in capital markets, particularly in technology sectors, spanning over 25 years. His career includes roles in research, investment banking, and finance, notably and most recently as Managing Director and Head of Technology Investment Banking at PI Financial Corp. (Ventum Financial).

Vay Tham's expertise will be pivotal in leading ALT5 Sigma's go-to-market strategy to educate customers on how to enhance their digital financial ecosystem. He has a background in Electrical Engineering, graduating from the University of Waterloo in 1999, and has previously founded, grown, and successfully sold his own fund, managing over $300 million in assets at the time.

In this role, Vay will lead ALT5 Sigma's go-to-market strategy, with a focus on expanding the market share of ALT5's leading digital financial ecosystem. Vay Tham, who most recently served as PI Financial Corp.'s (Ventum Financial), Managing Director, Head of Technology Investment Banking, has over 25 years' experience in capital markets. Vay's career has spanned research, investment banking, and finance roles. In addition, Mr. Tham previously founded, grew, and sold his own fund, which had over $300 million of assets under management. Vay has predominantly focused on technology companies throughout his career.

"Bringing on Vay Tham, a veteran of the financial markets and a technologist at heart, will help drive revenue growth as he focuses on aiding customers in digitizing their legacy financial ecosystems," said Tony Issac, CEO of JanOne. He added, "As our new Chief Revenue Officer, the first in our Company's history, Vay's expertise will be invaluable as we educate our end-users on the breadth of the ALT5 portfolio. Together, with the ALT5 team, we are confident Vay will help us reach new heights."

Mr. Tham commented, "I am delighted to join JanOne and ALT5. In my 25-year career, I have advised and worked with dozens of corporate entities that would benefit from ALT5's product suite. I look forward to forging new partnerships and building on an already impressive customer base on the ALT5 platform and introducing ALT5 to new opportunities."

In addition, the Company today announced that, as an inducement grant, on June 25, 2024, our Board of Directors and our Compensation Committee granted Mr. Tham 400,000 restricted stock units (the "RSUs"). The RSUs will vest over two years, subject to certain "Change of Control" accelerators as defined in JanOne's 2023 Plan. Although granted as inducement awards outside of JanOne's 2023 Plan, the RSUs are subject to the terms of that Plan. The RSUs are intended to be inducement awards under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Rules and were granted outside of JanOne's 2023 Plan.

About ALT5 Sigma Inc .

Launched in 2018, ALT5 is a fintech company that provides next generation blockchain-powered technologies to enable a migration to a new global financial paradigm. ALT5, through its subsidiaries, offers two main platforms to its customers: "ALT5 Pay" and "ALT5 Prime". The Company processed over US$1.2 billion in cryptocurrency transactions in 2023.

ALT5 Pay is a crypto-currency payment gateway that enables registered and approved global merchants to accept and make crypto-currency payments or to integrate the ALT5 Pay payment platform into their application or operations using the plugin with WooCommerce and or ALT5 Pay's checkout widgets and APIs. Merchants have the option to convert to fiat currency (s) automatically or to receive their payment in digital assets.

ALT5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform that enables registered and approved customers to buy and sell digital assets. Customers can purchase digital assets with fiat and, equally, can sell digital assets and receive fiat. ALT5 Prime is available through a browser-based access mobile phone application named "ALT5 Pro" that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, from Google Play, through ALT5 Prime's FIX API, as well as through Broadridge Financial Solutions' NYFIX gateway for approved customers.

About JanOne

JanOne is a unique Nasdaq-listed multidisciplinary organization with a focus on healthcare and fintech. JanOne is one of the constituents of the Russell Microcap Index, starting June 28, 2024. Through its biotech activities, JanOne is developing innovative, actionable solutions intended to help end the opioid crisis. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education to find a key resolution to the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and most widespread in the nation's history. Its drugs in the clinical trial pipeline have shown promise for their innovative targeting of the causes of pain as a strategic option for physicians averse to exposing patients to addictive opioids.

JanOne's ALT5 subsidiary is a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and custodianship of digital instruments.

Please visit www.janone.com for additional information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the statements that JAN 101 will treat PAD, that JAN 123 will treat CRPS, the timing of the commencement of clinical trials, that the FDA will permit approval through a 505(b)(2) pathway for JAN 123, that upon approval JAN 101 will immediately disrupt the PAD market, and other statements, including words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope" "should", "would", "may", "potential", and other similar expressions. This press release also contains statements and links relating to the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5's platforms and business, including, but not limited to international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5's services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion. Such statements reflect JanOne's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by JanOne, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies.

Many factors could cause JanOne's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in JanOne's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and JanOne does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. JanOne cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Media Contact Investor Relations

[email protected]

1-800-400-2247

SOURCE JanOne Inc.