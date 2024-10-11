JANSON SECURES FIRST INTERNATIONAL CONTRACT SUPPORTING FACILITIES BRANDING AND STRATEGIC DESIGN SUPPORT SERVICES

Army Installation Management Command – Europe (IMCOM-E) Selects Woman-Owned Business With Over 20 Years of Experience Serving the U.S. Army

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JANSON a Defense and Commercial Strategic growth company with an emphasis on communications and modernization, announced today that the company was awarded an approximately $2.5 million dollar contract with U.S. Army Installation Management Command- Europe (IMCOM-E), Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden Germany. JANSON's Building and Environments Division will be supporting IMCOM- E with facilities branding and strategic messaging to reinforce how the Command operationalizes its output to deliver Soldier, Civilian and Family readiness, Installation Readiness and Strategic Power Projection.

"JANSON is proud that our reputation of delivering exceptional strategic and customized services to our clients has crossed the pond. We look forward to being an interictal part of IMCOM-E's team, while using their impressive facility as a canvas for communicating their mission through a very strategic, creative yet deliberate process that will be realized throughout the entire facility. This includes design planning, CAD & Engineering, visual information systems, strategic messaging, enduring displays and much more that reflect the impact of the IMCOM-E mission there in the European theatre," said Janet Chihocky, Founder and CEO of JANSON.

JANSON will provide design strategy and development, messaging, modernized conference and facilities branding services to develop enduring images and displays that are aligned with IMCOM-E and the Army's long- term vision to fight and win in multi-domain environments. More specifically, the facilities branding efforts will help to create and maintain an enhanced venue within the IMCOM-E HQ to display and promote enduring messaging and high impact visuals.

Everything begins with a story, and JANSON's mission is helping their clients tell theirs. JANSON is a strategic firm that has unique offerings through custom designs and displays, facilities branding, and digital technologies, supporting their client's ability to share their message to their employees and stakeholders. JANSON takes clients messaging from A-G caring client's brands from the Boardroom to the Newsroom. Other clients JANSON has supported include ANSER Corporation, Army Acquisition Support Center, PEO Soldier, PEO STRI, Army Materiel Command, Army Sustainment Command and more.

"This is our first international contract but, JANSON has been working within the Defense Department (DoD) for over 20 years. We continue to be the preferred strategic choice due to our service of excellence, and experience with the Army's culture, procedures, intents, and language." We are excited to get started and honored to have been selected by IMCOM-E," continued Chihocky.

About JANSON

JANSON was founded in 1998 and provides Strategic Services for Defense and Commercial clients. Services include; Buildings + Customized Digital Experiences, Environments which transform your facilities for the 21st Century, Branding and Brand positioning, Strategic Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, and is the creator of LEAD + an Artificial Intelligence Platform ideal for Workforce Training and Customized Dashboard supporting Predictive Analytics. JANSON is a Woman Owned Business with a Top-Secret facility clearance. JANSON is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia with branches in Atlanta and Frankfurt, Germany.

