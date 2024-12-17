January 15 Deadline for 2025 Solar Conference Abstracts and Nominations to the National Solar Awards Program

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) invites you to seize two exciting opportunities to contribute to the future of renewable energy: 1) participate in the SOLAR 2025 National Solar Conference, and 2) place nominations for solar leaders in eight categories for the prestigious ASES Awards Program. The deadline for each is less than a month away, on January 15, 2025.

Call for Participation: SOLAR 2025 Conference

Interested in presenting at SOLAR 2025? Submit your extended abstract by January 15, 2025. Visit ases.org/conference for detailed submission instructions and template. Nominate a solar star in your community at ases.org/awards.

The ASES SOLAR 2025 Conference , themed Innovation for Universal Renewable Energy Access, will take place in Boulder, Colorado, from August 4–6, 2025. In keeping with its unmatched 53-year history of showcasing national solar progress, ASES is curating a timely and engaging program that highlights current issues and innovations toward a just and sustainable renewable energy transformation.

Researchers, professionals, and advocates are encouraged to submit extended abstracts summarizing recent or ongoing work on topics such as:

Solar energy technologies

Energy storage and grid flexibility

Workforce development

Renewable energy finance and policy

Community and justice-centered energy programs

Abstracts must be 250–600 words and can include one figure, table, and/or references. Accepted abstracts will be published online prior to the conference. Selected contributors will present their work as oral presentations or posters, with full papers published in the conference proceedings after the event.

Submit your extended abstract by January 15, 2025. Visit ases.org/conference for detailed submission instructions and template.

2025 ASES Awards Program

Each year, ASES honors individuals and teams making significant contributions to solar and renewable energy. Eight distinct awards recognize achievements across career stages, emphasizing technical, market, and policy innovation while recognizing values of equity, diversity, and inclusion. Awards include the Applied Solar Technology Award, Policy and Market Transformation Award, the Yellott Student Scholarship, and others.

To nominate an individual or team:

Review the specific criteria for each award category at ases.org/awards . Complete the online nomination form. Submit the nominee's resume or LinkedIn profile, along with letters of support, to the Awards Committee Chair at [email protected] .

ASES members who have been active in the Society for at least 10 years also will be honored and inducted as ASES Fellows. Learn more about Fellows nominations on the website at ases.org/awards .

Don't Miss Out

Both opportunities—submitting abstracts for SOLAR 2025 and nominating individuals for the 2025 ASES Awards—are vital avenues to showcase innovation and leadership in renewable energy. Ensure your contributions and nominations are submitted by January 15, 2025.

For more details, please visit ases.org/conference and ases.org/awards . Questions? Please email [email protected].

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society