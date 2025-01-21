January Marks Midyear Gap in School Supplies - Kids In Need Foundation Works to Bridge Shortage

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the excitement of back-to-school fades, a persistent challenge remains—an ongoing shortage of essential supplies in classrooms nationwide. While school supply drives help ease the burden at the start of the year, many students and teachers continue to face challenges as supplies dwindle. Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) is shining a spotlight on this critical midyear gap—the period after initial supplies have been used up and before new resources are provided—and continuing efforts to ensure that all students have the tools they need to learn throughout the entire school year.

This January, KINF launched its " Keep the Learning Going " campaign to gather supplies and donations to support students and teachers in underserved schools through the remainder of the school year. While 62% of students arrive without necessary supplies on the first day of school, that number rises to 69% by the start of the second semester. This increase highlights the growing need for resources as the school year progresses, with many students returning after winter break eager to learn—but without the supplies they need.

"Back-to-school supply drives are essential for providing students with supplies at the start of the year and easing some financial burdens, but they don't fully address the ongoing need," said Eliza Echeverry, director of impact and outcomes at KINF. "Providing supplies isn't a one-and-done event. While these campaigns are crucial in August, by midyear, students often need more supplies or are running low. This gap only widens without continued support."

KINF is calling on supporters and working with partners nationwide to help bridge the midyear gap and provide critical resources for students and teachers through the end of the school year. Volunteers and donors are encouraged to get involved and make a lasting impact in classrooms across the country.

As teacher Francine Scott explains, the importance of these resources cannot be overstated. "To truly belong, you must feel as if you are supported and starting from the same point," she said. "Missing supplies is a big issue—children feel less than when they have to borrow and constantly ask for help. This initiative levels the playing field; all of my kids have what they need to be successful."

Visit www.kinf.org to donate today and help bridge the midyear gap, ensuring that every student has the tools they need to learn and grow for the rest of the school year.

About Kids In Need Foundation

Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) works to create equitable learning spaces by distributing supplies and resources to teachers and students in underserved schools, where 70% or more of students qualify for free or reduced-cost meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). By investing in teachers and students, our programs deliver focused, practical solutions that advance educational equity. For more information, visit kinf.org and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter: @KidsInNeed.

