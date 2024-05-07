Janus Health Appoints New Chief Product Officer

John Garcia Joins Janus Health to Grow Technology Platforms

that Solve Even More Complex Customer Needs

CHICAGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Janus Health, an innovative resource in revenue cycle management technology, announced the addition of John Garcia as chief product officer. With more than two decades of experience as a product management leader, Garcia will lead product development at Janus Health, including the strategy, vision and design of new features and solutions to further meet the needs of customers.

"John is an incredible fit for Janus Health. His extensive experience leading product management teams to develop market-leading RCM technology based on customer needs is impressive," said Janus Health founder, Brendan Downing. "I am eager to watch him drive innovation, foster collaboration and deliver results for our clients."

Garcia is a skilled leader in healthcare technology in both large and small companies, successfully leading product teams and developing roadmaps to guide the long-term evolution of products. Prior to joining Janus Health, Garcia served as CPO of Revecore, a revenue integrity and complex claims solution provider. He has also held leadership positions at FinThrive, TransUnion Healthcare, and Healthcare Payment Specialists, LLC where he developed innovative analytics and workflow automation solutions.

"I am excited to build on Janus Health's incredible solutions already developed by the company's passionate, purpose-driven team," said Garcia. "Hospitals face many challenges, from staffing to cashflow. I look forward to coming alongside them and better equipping them with new enhancements and untapped service lines—from automation capabilities to improved workflows."

About Janus Health

Janus Health is a revenue cycle management technology company aiming to change the way healthcare revenue cycle functions since 2020. The company transforms customers' revenue cycle with AI and automation, making it easier for health systems to get paid. The company also helps streamline workflow efficiency by utilizing operational and process intelligence. By identifying process inefficiencies and process variation, they are able to ultimately streamline operations.

