Janus Henderson Taps SS&C, IFDS For BPO, Transfer Agency Services

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Janus Henderson has chosen SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Solutions (GIDS) and IFDS to provide global transfer agency services to its funds. The scope of the project will apply to funds in ex-U.S. jurisdictions.

The first stage of the project saw more than 15,000 Irish accounts with more than EUR10 billion in assets under management across 300 share classes migrate to GIDS, SS&C's global transfer agency and investor servicing solution. The platform will provide Janus Henderson with recordkeeping, unique data-driven operational insights, real-time transparent oversight, intelligent automation, and state-of-the-art digital tools. SS&C will service Janus Henderson clients globally using a "follow-the-sun" model, with round-the-clock support across domiciles. IFDS will complete local servicing in Ireland for European funds.

"The collaboration between SS&C and IFDS gives us access to top-of-the-line technology and dedicated support staff of transfer agency experts in a streamlined, consolidated offering," said Graham Foggin, Head of Operations, Janus Henderson. "Consistent, knowledgable service across domiciles ensures we can deliver a great experience to all of our clients."

"We are excited to bring best-in-class technology and support to Janus Henderson," said Nick Wright, Head of Global Investor & Distribution Solutions. "A consistent approach to servicing funds globally, using a single source of data, simplifies fund management and distribution for global providers."

About IFDS

With its global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, International Financial Data Services (IFDS) is a world-leading provider of outsourcing and technology solutions to the financial services industry. IFDS services over 240 financial organizations around the world, providing solutions to a wide range of global asset managers, wealth managers, banks, and insurance companies. With over 2,400 employees and partners located throughout Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the IFDS enterprise supports more than 15.9 million accounts with AUA of CAD $3.6 trillion. IFDS is a 50/50 joint venture between Boston-based State Street Corporation, one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, and Connecticut-based SS&C Technologies, a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.ifdsgroup.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

