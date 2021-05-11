Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Redefined HPC System TOKI-SORA Enables Numerical Analysis At Scale for Earth Observation System Based on AI Infrastructure

CHATSWORTH, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi cloud data management solutions, today announced that the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has selected DDN's SFA200NVXE® and SFA7990XE® modular storage systems as infrastructure components for its new 19.4 TFLOPS supercomputer system TOKI-SORA, which went into operation successfully in December 2020.

Built around Fujitsu's new FX1000 ARM-based architecture, JAXA's TOKI-SORA will be targeted at advanced numerical simulation in the aeronautics and space area, large-scale data analytics and novel R&D applications. Combined with Fujitsu's Lustre-based FEFS file system, the DDN systems will provide over 50 PiBs of usable SSD and HDD storage capacity at a combined peak throughput of up to one TB per second, which is over 7.5 times higher than the previous "JSS2" system.

In order to support a broad range of applications with highly diverse I/O requirements, especially including data-intensive applications, JAXA had specified 20% of the total usable storage capacity for the new system to be delivered through DDN's innovative, highly-balanced NVMe solution that will provide applications not only with extreme throughput but also with guaranteed operational performance and extreme IOPS. Additionally, DDN offers extremely simple to deploy yet scalable NVMe storage solutions, helping file systems get up and running in no time.

The storage infrastructure for TOKI-SORA will combine 39 sets of SFA200NVXE systems, each with over 350 TBs of raw NVMe capacity, and with 14 SFA7990XE systems, each with over 4.2 PB of raw HDD-based storage capacity.

"With the introduction of TOKI-SORA, we have implemented a supercomputer system that covers not only sequential access performance suitable for large-scale numerical simulations, but also high-performance I/O in fields such as data science," said Naoyuki Fujita, manager of JAXA's Supercomputer Division. "In the future, the system will support research and development needs in a wide range of fields from HPC to AI. In particular, high performance file I/O has become a requirement for supercomputers in recent years, and we trust DDN's storage to meet this demand."

"This is an exciting project for DDN and another incredible collaboration with Fujitsu," said Robert Triendl, general manager of DDN. "Most importantly, it is a true honor to assist JAXA in its endeavor to broaden the appeal and usability of its advanced HPC infrastructure towards emerging application areas in big data, analytics, and artificial intelligence. We look forward to seeing how TOKI-SORA contributes to further strengthening their international competitiveness in aerospace research in the field of conventional numerical simulation following Hayabusa2's recent success."

About the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

https://global.jaxa.jp/

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for Enterprise At Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions the company delivers AI, Data Management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

