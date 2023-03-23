Japan Airlines Selects 737-8 to Grow Sustainable World-Class Fleet

SEATTLE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Japan Airlines (JAL) have finalized an order for 21 super-efficient 737-8 jets.

The versatile 737-8 will position JAL to strengthen its domestic and regional network as passenger traffic continues to return to pre-pandemic levels. JAL intends to begin introducing the airplanes into its fleet from 2026.

"We are delighted to select the Boeing 737-8, a member of the very latest 737 MAX family, to replace our Boeing 737-800s, which make up the largest proportion of the JAL Group's fleet," said Yuji Akasaka, president of Japan Airlines. "We look forward to carrying our passengers in the utmost safety and comfort and to moving closer to our 2050 carbon-neutral goals, thanks to a combination of these super-efficient aircraft, operational innovations and new fuel-saving technologies."

The 737 MAX will provide JAL with greater range and fuel efficiency, reducing both fuel use and carbon emissions by 15% compared to the airplanes the airline is replacing. In addition, the 737 MAX is a quieter airplane, creating a significantly smaller noise footprint than the airplanes it replaces.

"The integration of the new 737 MAX will provide JAL with greater efficiency across its short-haul network, as the airline continues to upgrade its world-class fleet," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Partnering with JAL to introduce 737-8s into its operations is the latest milestone in our longstanding relationship."

The 737 MAX family has the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, advanced technology winglets and other aerodynamic enhancements to improve performance. More than 50 airlines globally are operating over 900 737 MAX airplanes, which have made over 1.4 million revenue flights totaling more than 3.5 million flight hours since late 2020.

About Japan Airlines Group

Japan Airlines (JAL) was founded in 1951 and became the first international airline in Japan. A member of the oneworld® Alliance, the airline now reaches 411 airports in 60 countries and regions together with its codeshare partners with a modern fleet of 241 aircraft. JAL Mileage Bank (JMB), the airline's loyalty program, is one of the largest mileage programs in Asia. Awarded as one of the most punctual major international airlines and a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax and a "World Class" airline by APEX, JAL is committed to providing customers with the highest levels of flight safety and quality in every aspect of its service, and to becoming one of the most preferred airlines in the world.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at www.boeing.com/careers

SOURCE Boeing