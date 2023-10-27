Japan Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook: 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics

News provided by

Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The BNPL payments in Japan are expected to grow by 53.6% on an annual basis to reach US$15.1 billion in 2023.

The medium to long term growth story of the BNPL industry in Japan remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 31.7% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the Japan will increase from US$9.8 billion in 2022 to reach US$59.8 billion by 2028.

The BNPL payment industry in Japan has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunity by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Japan. KPIs in both value and volume term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry in Japan through 57 tables and 71 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments:

  • Japan BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028
  • Japan Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028
  • Japan Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028
  • Japan BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028
  • Japan BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028
  • Japan BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028
  • Japan BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028
  • Japan Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players
  • Japan BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028
  • Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
  • Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
  • Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
  • Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
  • Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
  • Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
  • Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast
  • Japan Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Get a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics for Buy Now Pay Later: Identify market opportunities, major trends, and forecasting (2019-2028). Understand market trends through crucial KPIs like Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value per Transaction, to stay ahead of the curve.
  • Insights by end-use sectors: Evaluate new opportunities across multiple end-use sectors, and obtain market dynamics by end-use sectors in order to swiftly catch up with the latest and upcoming developments in BNPL markets.
  • Market-specific strategies: Identify growth segments focused on specific opportunities, and analysing market-specific risks and important trends in the BNPL sector with our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and innovative insights.
  • Gain knowledge of consumer attitudes and actions: This report identifies and interprets important Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, such as spend by age, gender, and income level, using data from a proprietary survey.
  • Develop proactive and lucrative business strategies through market intelligence and forward-looking analysis of BNPL market spend and major opportunities in Japan.

