Japan Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028 - Significant Deployment and Adoption of 5G Services will Fuel Data Traffic and Further Grow the Demand

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan data center market is expected to reach a value of $11.44 billion by 2028 from $8.09 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.93% from 2022-2028

This report analyses the Japan data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Japan data center market is one of the APAC region's most developed and technologically advanced data center markets. It is in the top hot form witnessing several new investments from local and global operators. Besides the colocation operators, the country witnessed new investments from hyper-scaler Google. The company is developing its self-built facility in Inzai City, which is expected to be online by 2023.

Japan has over 100 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation facilities are being developed according to Tier III standards. For instance, Digital Edge opened its n facility OSA1 in Osaka, certified as Tier III. The government is more focused on promoting local enterprises; hence, foreign companies could face several challenges while setting up a business.

The country is also witnessing improvement in submarine and inland connectivity. For instance, Topaz, Apricot, and Southeast Asia-Japan Cable 2 (SJC2) are some submarine cables under development that will connect Japan with the U.S., Canada, and other APAC countries.

Significant deployment and adoption of 5G services in Japan will fuel data traffic and further grow the demand for more data centers. For instance, Edge Centres has planned to develop a new edge facility in Okinawa.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Japan colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Japan by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Japan data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Japan :

: I. Facilities Covered (Existing): 100+



II. Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 25



III. Coverage: 18+ Locations



IV. Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



V. Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Japan

I. Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



II. Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)



III. Retail Colocation Pricing



IV. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Japanese market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key colocation investors in the Japan data center market include Equinix, MC Digital Realty, AirTrunk, AT TOKYO , Digital Edge, Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), SCSK Corporation (netXDC), and others.

data center market include Equinix, MC Digital Realty, AirTrunk, AT , Digital Edge, Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), SCSK Corporation (netXDC), and others. The Japan data center market also witnessed several new entrants expanding their presence there. These include ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Princeton Digital Group, STACK Infrastructure, Edge Centres, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, and others.

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NEC

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Daiwa House Industry

Fuji Furukawa Engineering & Construction

Hibiya Engineering

ISG

Kajima Corporation

Keihanshin Building

Linesight

MARCAI DESIGN

Meiho Facility Works

Nikken Sekkei

NTT FACILITIES

Obayashi Corporation

SHINRYO Corporation

TAISEI Corporation

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AirTrunk

Alibaba Cloud

ARTERIA Networks

AT TOKYO

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Digital Edge

Equinix

Fujitsu

Google

IDC Frontier

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

MC Digital Realty

NTT Communications

SCSK Corporation (netXDC)

Telehouse

Tencent Cloud

Cloud TIS INTEC Group

New Entrants

CyrusOne

Edge Centres

ESR

NEXTDC

Princeton Digital Group

STACK Infrastructure

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Tokyo

Osaka

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Investment Opportunities in Japan



Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors for Japan Market

Investment Opportunities in Japan

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Data Center Colocation Market in Japan



Demand Across Several Industries in Japan

Colocation Services Market in the Japan

Retail Vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers and Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3gwn1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets