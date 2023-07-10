Japan Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028 - Significant Deployment and Adoption of 5G Services will Fuel Data Traffic and Further Grow the Demand

10 Jul, 2023, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Japan data center market is expected to reach a value of $11.44 billion by 2028 from $8.09 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.93% from 2022-2028
This report analyses the Japan data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The Japan data center market is one of the APAC region's most developed and technologically advanced data center markets. It is in the top hot form witnessing several new investments from local and global operators. Besides the colocation operators, the country witnessed new investments from hyper-scaler Google. The company is developing its self-built facility in Inzai City, which is expected to be online by 2023.
Japan has over 100 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation facilities are being developed according to Tier III standards. For instance, Digital Edge opened its n facility OSA1 in Osaka, certified as Tier III. The government is more focused on promoting local enterprises; hence, foreign companies could face several challenges while setting up a business.
The country is also witnessing improvement in submarine and inland connectivity. For instance, Topaz, Apricot, and Southeast Asia-Japan Cable 2 (SJC2) are some submarine cables under development that will connect Japan with the U.S., Canada, and other APAC countries.
Significant deployment and adoption of 5G services in Japan will fuel data traffic and further grow the demand for more data centers. For instance, Edge Centres has planned to develop a new edge facility in Okinawa.
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Japan colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Japan by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Japan data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Japan:
- I. Facilities Covered (Existing): 100+
- II. Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 25
- III. Coverage: 18+ Locations
- IV. Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- V. Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Japan
- I. Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- II. Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)
- III. Retail Colocation Pricing
- IV. Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- The Japanese market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Some key colocation investors in the Japan data center market include Equinix, MC Digital Realty, AirTrunk, AT TOKYO, Digital Edge, Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), SCSK Corporation (netXDC), and others.
- The Japan data center market also witnessed several new entrants expanding their presence there. These include ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Princeton Digital Group, STACK Infrastructure, Edge Centres, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, and others.
Major Vendors
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- NEC
- NetApp
- Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Daiwa House Industry
- Fuji Furukawa Engineering & Construction
- Hibiya Engineering
- ISG
- Kajima Corporation
- Keihanshin Building
- Linesight
- MARCAI DESIGN
- Meiho Facility Works
- Nikken Sekkei
- NTT FACILITIES
- Obayashi Corporation
- SHINRYO Corporation
- TAISEI Corporation
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- KOHLER-SDMO
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- AirTrunk
- Alibaba Cloud
- ARTERIA Networks
- AT TOKYO
- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)
- Digital Edge
- Equinix
- Fujitsu
- IDC Frontier
- Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
- MC Digital Realty
- NTT Communications
- SCSK Corporation (netXDC)
- Telehouse
- Tencent Cloud
- TIS INTEC Group
New Entrants
- CyrusOne
- Edge Centres
- ESR
- NEXTDC
- Princeton Digital Group
- STACK Infrastructure
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Vantage Data Centers
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Tokyo
- Osaka
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
Investment Opportunities in Japan
- Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors for Japan Market
- Investment Opportunities in Japan
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Data Center Colocation Market in Japan
- Demand Across Several Industries in Japan
- Colocation Services Market in the Japan
- Retail Vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
REPORT COVERAGE:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers and Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
