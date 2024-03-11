Japan In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Strategic Partnerships Drive Innovations, Tumor Marker Testing Gains Momentum

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan In-Vitro Diagnostics Market (by Segment and Company), Size, Share, Major Deals, Trends, Company Analysis and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Japan's in-vitro diagnostics market is predicted to reach US$ 6.62 Billion by 2030, from US$ 4.59 Billion in 2023

Japan is one of the leading in-vitro diagnostics markets in the Asia-Pacific region. In-vitro diagnostics refers to the diagnosis of disease or other conditions of the human body through the collection, preparation, and testing of human samples with reagents, instruments, and systems.

Japan is facing the challenges of fighting infectious diseases including HBV, TB, HCV, and HIV, as well as various chronic diseases and cancer. The population of Japan is aging rapidly. For instance, as of September 2023, close to 36.23 million people in Japan were estimated to be within the age group of 65 and over.

Japan's quickly aging population leads to an explosion of chronic conditions such as heart disease and cancer. All of these conditions can be diagnosed and monitored using IVD products. However, some of the factors limiting the growth of the market are a lack of proper reimbursement policies and a stringent regulatory framework.

Japan In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Recent Developments

In January 2024 , bioMerieux announced the acquisition of LUMED, a software company that has developed a clinical decision support system to help hospitals optimize antimicrobial prescriptions and monitor healthcare-associated infections.

By Segment: Japan IVD Market and Forecast - Key Takeaways

On a segment basis, immunology and genetic testing are the leading segments of the Japan IVD market.

Genetic Testing is the fastest-growing segment of the Japanese in-vitro diagnostics market.

Tumor Marker and Hematology segments are competing closely with each other to grab the maximum share of the pie.

The growth of the hematology market is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidences of blood disorders, the growing adoption of automated hematology instruments by diagnostic laboratories, the emergence of high throughput hematology analyzers, and the introduction of technologically advanced hematology instruments.

Microbiology testing is witnessing growth due to technological advancements and increasing infectious disease incidences.

Japan IVD Market - Company Analysis

In the Japan IVD market, Roche Diagnostics and Sysmex Corporation are the leading players.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Biomerieux are the other top four players in the Japan IVD market.

In the diagnostics business, Abbott will focus on driving sales growth from its Alinity suite of diagnostics instruments and its portfolio of rapid diagnostic testing systems.

