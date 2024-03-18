Japan Insurance Market size to grow by USD 54.7 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market is concentrated due to the presence of prominent companies like Allianz SE, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Co., Dai Ichi Life Holdings Inc. and others

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan - Insurance Market is estimated to increase by USD 54.7 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.12%, during the forecast period. The insurance market in Japan is concentrated owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. The prominent companies that offer insurance market in Japan are Allianz SE, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Co., Dai Ichi Life Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., MS and AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc., Nippon Life Insurance Co., Sompo Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Life Insurance Co., The Toa Reinsurance Co. Ltd., Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd., AFLAC Inc., Lifenet Insurance Co. Ltd., and Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Insurance Market in Japan 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 118 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 54.7 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.76

Allianz SE: The company offers insurance such as Accident Insurance, Cancer Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, Final Expense Insurance, and Pet Insurance.

Impactful driver- The high focus on short-term insurance is one of the key factors driving the Japan insurance market growth. Short-term insurance primarily serves the function of offering individuals and companies the opportunity to secure protection for various events such as travel, special gatherings, exhibitions, and brief projects. Japan , as a nation, faces a higher susceptibility to diverse risk factors, encompassing natural calamities, health crises, and disruptions to businesses.

A key factor shaping the Japan insurance market growth is the increasing demand for automotive insurance. In Japan, it's a requirement for all vehicle owners to possess liability insurance, which serves to provide coverage for potential harm or injuries inflicted on third parties. Furthermore, the likelihood of accidents and collisions is on the rise, particularly in urban regions, owing to the heavy traffic congestion prevalent in Japan.

Vulnerability toward cybercrime is one of the key challenges hindering the Japan insurance market growth.

Market Segmentation

Type

Life

Non-life

Channel

Sales personnel

Insurance agencies

In Japan's insurance market, the life insurance segment stands out as one of the largest segments, encompassing 90% of the population. This remarkable expansion is primarily driven by the attractive feature of low interest rates offered to customers for life insurance policies.

Analyst Review

The Japan Insurance Market is a dynamic and multifaceted sector comprising various insurance types, distribution channels, and market trends. It encompasses both life and non-life insurance segments, each with its unique characteristics and significant players.

In the non-life insurance segment, direct distribution channels play a pivotal role in offering policies such as property and casualty (P&C) insurance, including earthquake and fire insurance. Recent seismic events like the Northern Osaka earthquake and the 2018 Hokkaido eastern Iburi earthquake have underscored the importance of comprehensive coverage against natural disasters.

Among the non-life insurance products, automotive insurance reigns supreme, particularly with the prominence of compulsory automobile liability insurance. Telematics technology has also emerged as a significant factor, enabling insurers to assess risk more accurately and tailor premiums accordingly.

Key players in the non-life insurance market vie for market share, driving consolidation and innovation to meet evolving consumer demands. The life insurance segment, meanwhile, witnesses a surge in the number of individual insurance policies and policies in force. Both whole-life and term-life insurance products cater to diverse needs, including cancer insurance and coverage for accidents.

Banks serve as crucial distribution channels for insurance products, alongside agencies and other avenues. The fiscal year 2018 saw notable growth in net premiums, reflecting the market's resilience and potential for expansion.

Looking ahead, the forecast period suggests continued growth and adaptation within the Japanese insurance market. With advancements in technology and changing consumer preferences, insurers are poised to leverage data analytics and digital platforms to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Governments play a vital role in shaping the regulatory landscape, ensuring fair practices and consumer protection. As such, classification systems for premiums and policyholders remain subject to regulatory oversight.

In conclusion, the Japan Insurance Market presents a diverse and dynamic landscape, characterized by a wide array of insurance types, distribution channels, and market trends. As the industry evolves, players must remain agile and innovative to navigate challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities, ultimately fostering sustainable growth and meeting the evolving needs of consumers.

Market Overview

The Japan Insurance Market presents a diverse landscape encompassing both Life and Non-life Insurance segments. Within these categories, Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance holds significance, covering a wide range of risks. Distribution channels vary, including Direct sales, Agency networks, Banks, and Other Distribution Channels. These channels facilitate the sale of products like Individual Insurance and Individual Annuity Insurance, with metrics such as Annualized Premium and New Policies reflecting market performance. In recent years, Japan has witnessed a shift towards digital distribution, emphasizing convenience and accessibility for consumers across various insurance types. This dynamic market continues to evolve, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences.

