Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Markets, 2025: Focus on Residential, Commercial, industrial, Automotive, Power

Japan's Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Size is Projected to Touch $1.7 Billion by 2025.

Increasing demand and production of consumer durable products, growing automation needs and speeding up the manufacturing process would drive the demand for low voltage electric motors in the coming years. AC type low voltage electric motors segment has generated key revenues of the market and is anticipated to lead throughout the forecast period.

Commercial application is the key revenue-generating segment in the overall low voltage electric motor market in Japan owing to efforts to develop new complexes, malls, and hotels for tourism, arising due to upcoming sports events in 2020. Further, the agriculture application of low voltage electric motor market is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

In 2018, the pump segment of low voltage electric motor accounted for the highest share in terms of Japan's low voltage electric motor market share, however, compressors are considered as the key growing end-user products.

The Japan low voltage electric motor market report thoroughly covers the market by type, voltage, end-user, and applications. The Japan low voltage electric motor market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Japan low voltage electric motor market trends, opportunities/ high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Markets Covered:

By Type

AC

Up to 60V



60.1V - 200V



200.1V - 1000V

DC

Up to 60V



60.1V - 200V



200.1V - 1000V

By Products

Fans

Compressors

Pumps

Conveyors

Others (Centrifuges, Extruders, Winches, etc.)

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

Power Utility and Water Treatment

Others (Defense, Agriculture, Transportation Infrastructure, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview

3.1 Japan Country Indicators

3.2 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues 2015-2025F

3.3 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Products, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

3.7 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.8 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Trends



6. Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Types

6.1 Japan AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, 2015-2025F

6.1.1 Japan AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.1.2 Japan AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2015 & 2025F

6.1.3 Japan AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage, 2015-2025F

6.2 Japan DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, 2015-2025F

6.2.1 Japan DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.2 Japan DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2015 & 2025F

6.2.3 Japan DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage, 2015-2025F



7 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Voltage

7.1 Japan Upto 60 V Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2 Japan 60.1 V-200 V Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.3 Japan 200.1V-1000 V Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



8 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Products

8.1 Japan Fans Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.2 Japan Compressor Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.3 Japan Pumps Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.4 Japan Conveyors Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.5 Japan Other Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



9 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Applications

9.1 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2015-2025F

9.2 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2015-2025F

9.3 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Industrial Application, 2015-2025F

9.4 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Automotive Application, 2015-2025F

9.5 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Power Utility & Water Treatment Application, 2015-2025F

9.6 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



10 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Key Performance Indicators

10.1 Japan Government Spending Outlook

10.2 Japan Infrastructural Sector Outlook

10.3 Japan Agriculture Sector Outlook

10.4 Japan Power Sector Outlook



11 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



12 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Types

12.2 Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Siemens AG

13.2 ABB ltd

13.3 TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.

13.4 WEG S.A.

13.5 Regal Beloit Corporation

13.6 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

13.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.8 Toshiba Corporation

13.9 Wolong Electric Group

13.9 Nidec Corporation



14 Key Strategic Recommendations



