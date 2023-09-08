Japan Youth Gamers Industry Report 2023: 46% of Japanese Youth are Interested in eSports and Competitive Games, in Contrast to 12% of Overall Japanese Gamers

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Youth Gamers" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delves into the world of Japanese youth gamers and their parents' perceptions of video games. It unveils insights into the behavior of Japanese youth gamers, which differs from that of older gamers, in areas such as eSports, game discovery, game choices, device preferences, gaming time, game live streaming, opinions on game regulations, and concerns related to game addiction.

Key Insights from the Report:

  • Most youth gamers prefer console gaming (72%), followed by mobile (64%) and PC (15%). Parents are more inclined toward consoles due to greater visibility and control over gaming content.
  • Youth gamers play an average of 8 hours per week on mobile devices, compared to 6.5 hours on PC and consoles.
  • Japanese youth are more receptive to foreign game titles, eSports, game live streaming, and VTubers compared to adult gamers. Approximately 46% of Japanese youth are interested in eSports and competitive games, in contrast to 12% of overall Japanese gamers.
  • Premium games continue to hold significant importance in Japan, primarily due to the popularity of consoles. They remain the most popular individual purchase among youth gamers.
  • Parents in Japan are generally accepting of video games as entertainment and are often gamers themselves.
  • Both parents and youth believe that control over children's game time should be managed by families rather than by the government or game companies. Approximately 66.9% of parents and 45.8% of youth agree with this sentiment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

  • Key Growth Drivers & Inhibitors for Gaming Among Youth

3. Overview of Youth Population and Youth Gamers in Japan

4. Youth Gamers in Japan: Methodology and Market Model

  • Market Model and Methodology Sources
  • Number of Japanese Youth Gamers by Age, Gender, and Platforms

5. Youth Gamer Profile and Behavior

  • Highlights of Youth Gaming Behavior
  • Most Popular Gaming Platforms
  • Gaming Behaviors and Influencing Factors
  • Popular Titles by Platforms
  • Perception of Gaming-related Companies and Game-related IPs
  • In-Game Purchases and Spending Behavior

6. A Day in The Life of Japanese Youth

  • Overview of Typical Daily Activities of Japanese Youth on School and Non-School Days
  • Preferred Leisure Activities Apart from Video Games
  • Allowance For Gaming

7. Youth Opinion on Esports and Game Livestreaming

  • Engagement with Esports
  • Engagement with Game Livestreaming (including Livestreamers or VTubers)

8. Parents' General Opinion Towards Gaming

  • Familiarity with Gaming
  • Opinions Towards Gaming Personally and Gaming Among Youth
  • Familiarity with Parental Controls
  • Opinions on STEM-Related Gaming Professions

9. Opinions on Game Regulations and Addiction

  • Related Regulation on Youth's Gaming Time
  • Opinions on Game Regulations, CERO Game Ratings, and Game Addiction
  • Game Addiction and Antisocial Behaviors in Japan

10. Developer Actions to Succeed with Japan's Youth Gamers

Companies Mentioned

  • Bandai Namco
  • Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA)
  • Dentsu
  • Disney
  • DreamHack
  • Gakken Institute of Education
  • Japan esports Union (JeSU)
  • Japan Online Game Association (JOGA)
  • Konami
  • Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT)
  • Mobile Content Forum (MCF)
  • NASEF
  • National Institute for Educational Policy Research
  • Nifty
  • Nintendo
  • NTT
  • Riot Games
  • Sega
  • Sony
  • Sony Music Entertainment
  • Statistics Japan

