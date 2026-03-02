Japanese Arcade Experience "Gacha & Catch" Santa Monica Reopens on March 14 With Exclusive New Items, Including SONIC & FRIENDS

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop-up store "Gacha & Catch," (The joint project between Japan Entertainment One Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation, TOMY Company, Ltd., and SEGA Corporation.), will bring its unique charm back to Santa Monica, California and reopen on March 14, 2026 with newly added merchandise.

Mitsubishi Corporation, TOMY, and SEGA Reopen “GACHA & CATCH” Pop-Up Experience at the Santa Monica Promenade

From November 22, 2025 to February 26, 2026, this UFO CATCHER (claw machine) and GACHA (capsule toy vending machine) specialty store has welcomed many guests and received high praise as an immersive experience where visitors can enjoy Japanese arcade culture. Due to the success of the previous opening, not only will the UFO CATCHER and GACHA experiences return, but Gacha & Catch will also offer new, exclusive products for purchase in-store at the Santa Monica location.

Exclusive US Collectible Items

In celebration of the grand reopening, a North American-exclusive SONIC & FRIENDS merchandise collection—including plush toys and other items—will be available for purchase in limited quantities and for a limited time.

In addition to plush toys, Gacha & Catch will also offer face cushions, fun wearable mascot plushies, pouches, and other accessories.

Gacha & Catch plans to release the " Acrylic Nuigurumi (Acrylic Plush)" series as well as the moving acrylic stand "Acrylic Doll". Showy-Gacha, the Gacha Machine-shaped backpack, will also be available for purchase. All items are limited in quantity.

In addition, Gacha & Catch will offer a wide range of officially licensed Japanese character figures, plush toys, and blind box items that showcase the quality and design excellence unique to Japanese manufacturers.

Note: Available exclusively at this location for a limited time. Please note that these items may become available at other retailers or online in the future.

Special Purchase Incentives

To celebrate the grand reopening, exclusive rewards will be available for SONIC & FRIENDS fans.

Customers who spend $60 or more (including SONIC & FRIENDS items) will receive one FREE limited-edition SONIC & FRIENDS poster.

Guests may choose their favorite design from three exclusive poster designs, available only at this location. All posters are available in limited quantities and while supplies last.

In addition:

Please note that all incentives are subject to daily per-person limits and are available only while supplies last.

Receive 1 token for every $30 spent (limit 2 per person per day).

for every $30 spent (limit 2 per person per day). Receive 1 limited-edition poster for every $60 spent (limit 3 per person per day).

These special offers are available for a limited time and only at the Santa Monica location.

This store will open for a limited time only as a pop-up shop from March 14, 2026.

This will be a special opportunity that can only be experienced during this period, at this location.

Basic Store Information

Store Name：Gacha & Catch

Opening Day：March 14, 2026 (Limited Time)

Operating Hours

Monday~Thursday, & Sunday 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Friday, Saturday 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Address

1451 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Official Website

https://gachaandcatch.com/

Social Media

Instagram：@gacha_and_catch

（Latest Information/Event Announcements can be found here）

SOURCE Japan Entertainment One Inc.; Mitsubishi Corporation; TOMY Company, Ltd.; SEGA CORPORATION