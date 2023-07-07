Japanese tourists in Xinjiang: Witnessing the real Xinjiang life

In midsummer, 20 Japanese residents headed to Xinjiang from various places in Japan, for a journey at their own expense.

Xinjiang, what kind of place is this?

For those who live outside China and have never been to Xinjiang, their first impressions are probably related to stereotypical labels like "cotton" or "human rights," which in this case, suited quite many of these 20 travelers. To some of them, Xinjiang is at most, a "remote desert."

Over this trip of nine days and eight nights, these travelers traversed the autonomous region from north to south, during which they could take photos or do livestreams whenever they wanted. On social platforms, they shared what they witnessed and experienced in Xinjiang.

In Urumqi, a traveler finished his night market tour at 1:00 a.m. Then he chose to stroll back to the hotel, which is an act, one could assume, to test if Urumqi is safe. After his return, he posted that he felt no danger along the way.

In Aksu, people saw the cotton fields in Awat County, where only two days are needed to sow 303 mu (about 49 acres) of cotton, and only five hours to finish pesticide application using drones for plant-care spraying. In a spinning company in Aksu, the travelers visited a workshop where highly automated machines operate efficiently, with very few laborers in sight. The travelers were amazed at the high degree of mechanization, a living testament to the absurdity of the so-called "forced labor." On their way to the night market, they passed by a park, where adults were dancing and children were playing around; a traveler captured the scene, commenting how peaceful people's lives are. The Consul General of China in Osaka posted some photos of the Aksu night market from a traveler's perspective, to which a Japanese user commented: It's so lively, (they) seem so happy!

In Kashgar, the Japanese travelers were warmly welcomed by the locals, and they even danced together with a Uygur "internet celebrity grandpa" who had gone viral in China. When visiting a local elementary school, Uygur children invited Sawada Osamu, the youngest member of the tour to dance with them. Despite the language difference, the boy, who started out shy, joined the students and danced freely. A Twitter user posted, when seeing the video afterwards, that he found the cross-cultural power magical!

There are also posts about fresh watermelons, tasty kebabs, about girls selling flowers while singing by the road, about people living leisurely lives…

Now, in your eyes, what is Xinjiang like?

To the unknown, it is much easier to hear and believe what others say than explore and validate via your own actions. Meanwhile, these Japanese residents chose to go to Xinjiang, venturing thousands of miles, and see for themselves. There, they appreciated the exotic scenery, relished in the fresh fruits and gourmet cuisines, and experienced the real everyday life in Xinjiang, all the while gaining a different seeing perspective from what they had heard about Xinjiang.

The gate to China is now wide open. Welcome friends from all the world to come to China and witness the country for yourself.

