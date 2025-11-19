Stage play about Doolittle Raid rescue premieres in Quzhou

QUZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn about a stage play on Doolittle Raid rescue:

The stage play "Searching for Doolittle" made its debut on Saturday in Quzhou, eastern China's Zhejiang province.

The play is adapted from the true event of the Doolittle Raid rescue in 1942. After U.S. bombers carried out the first air raid on Japan's home islands, they were forced to crash-land in Quzhou and nearby areas due to fuel exhaustion. Local residents risked their lives to rescue 64 American pilots, a heroic act widely regarded as a wartime humanitarian feat.

The script focuses on kindhearted and humble farmers, patriotic students, and airfield construction workers. Despite language barriers and the danger they faced themselves, they bravely choose to rescue the American pilots.

The story centers on Jiang Banchu, an ordinary village laborer who, while trying to fulfill a dying friend's request, becomes unexpectedly involved in the rescue of an American pilot. Through the perspective of ordinary people, the play aims to spotlight the brilliance of humanity that transcends national boundaries, as well as the kindness, righteousness, and love of peace embodied by the Chinese nation.

The play is one of the cultural and artistic productions released to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and it was promoted internationally by the State Council Information Office in June as part of the anniversary program.

After the premiere, producer and artistic director Jin Dong said he hopes the work would showcase "the shining qualities of the people of Quzhou" and invited audience feedback as the production continues to be refined.

