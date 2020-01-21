Japan's #1 Rice Vinegar Brand* Brings Mizkan™ Premium Japanese Condiments to the US

Mizkan recognizes that genuine Japanese flavors start with real ingredients. This is why Mizkan has used only the finest ingredients to master the craft of bringing authentic Japanese flavors to every kitchen in Japan. From originally focusing on the art of fermentation, to developing rice vinegar as a by-product, to now being a Japanese kitchen staple, Mizkan is now on its way to become a staple in kitchens across the U.S., transcending geographic and cultural boundaries.

"Today's home chefs gravitate to their kitchens to seek global connectivity and culinary adventures, so we wanted to give consumers great tasting Japanese flavors within a premium portfolio of products that were easily accessible," said brand manager Sara Delach, Mizkan America, Inc. "We're delighted to offer this new line of flavorful condiments to U.S. consumers, helping Americans enjoy the flavors that make authentic Japanese cooking uniquely delicious. Because when it comes to unforgettable food, there's a universal rule: Eat as the locals eat."

Mizkan sauces and rice vinegars are crafted with care by a family-owned company with eight generations of vinegar-brewing expertise. Anywhere that taste-tempting Japanese foods are being made, Mizkan can be used to toss, stir-fry, marinate, dress and dip to create a variety of effortlessly delicious and authentic flavors. Each Mizkan product has been made with the highest standards of quality. All Mizkan premium rice vinegars are certified non-GMO. Mizkan can be found in the ethnic food aisle for a suggested retail price between $2.99 and $3.49.

Mizkan premium Japanese condiments offer a full lineup of flavorful and quality sauces and vinegars, including:

Natural Rice Vinegar: Versatile enough to use in hot or cold dishes, this classic combines the best of traditional flavors and premium ingredients.

Versatile enough to use in hot or cold dishes, this classic combines the best of traditional flavors and premium ingredients. Seasoned Rice Vinegar: Mild and sweet, this versatile rice vinegar is the perfect accent to any dish.

Mild and sweet, this versatile rice vinegar is the perfect accent to any dish. Organic Natural Rice Vinegar: Crafted with the same attention given to making rice vinegar for hundreds of years, our Organic Rice Vinegar is made from certified organic ingredients.

Crafted with the same attention given to making rice vinegar for hundreds of years, our Organic Rice Vinegar is made from certified organic ingredients. Ponzu Citrus Seasoned Soy Sauce: A traditional Japanese condiment that shines with hints of lemon, orange and savory soy sauce.

A traditional Japanese condiment that shines with hints of lemon, orange and savory soy sauce. Mirin Sweet Cooking Seasoning: A Japanese staple with a tasty trio of sweet, sour and bitter, while offering the perfect accent to any dish.

A Japanese staple with a tasty trio of sweet, sour and bitter, while offering the perfect accent to any dish. Dumpling Sauce: Highlights appetizers with sweetness and a hint of sesame.

Highlights appetizers with sweetness and a hint of sesame. Sesame Dipping Sauce: A sweet dipping sauce with a hint of sesame that is versatile enough to use in a variety of dishes.

For more information and recipe inspiration, visit www.MizkanFlavors.com, and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Mizkan America, Inc.

Based in Mount Prospect, IL, Mizkan America, Inc., is a subsidiary of the Mizkan Group, a global, family-owned company that has been Bringing Flavor To Life™ for more than 200 years. As one of the leading makers of condiments and sauces in the United States, Mizkan America maintains 17 manufacturing facilities that serve the retail, foodservice, specialty-Asian and food-ingredient trade channels. Since 2005, Mizkan America has seen dramatic growth and their portfolio now includes a wide variety of vinegars, Italian and Asian sauces, peppers, cooking wines, wine reductions, sushi seasoning, salad dressings and mustards. Mizkan America brands include: RAGÚ®, Bertolli®, Holland House®, NAKANO®, Four Monks®, Barengo®, Mitsukan®, Tres Hermanas®, Nature's Intent®, World Harbors®, Mizkan® and Rio Luna™. Mizkan America is also the exclusive distributor/sales agent for ANGOSTURA® bitters and FarmToFork™ Pasta Sauces in North America. For more information, go to Mizkan.com.

CONTACT: Gabriela Armenta, 714-227-8889, gabriela.armenta@hkstrategies.com

* Source: INTAGE SRI. Rice Vinegar Accumulated Sales Revenue 2014 to 2018

SOURCE Mizkan America, Inc.

Related Links

https://mizkan.com

