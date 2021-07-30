Japan's Only Branded Movie Festival The 7th Branded Shorts - Now Open for Submissions

TOKYO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning on August 1st, Branded Shorts, Japan's only international branded movie competition, will begin accepting submissions for the 2022 Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia, one of Asia's biggest international short film festivals and accredited by the Academy Awards®.

Deloitte Digital Japan Lead Go Miyashita

Branded Shorts, established in 2016, calls out for short films produced by companies and organizations around the world. Judges from a variety of industries, including the advertising and film industries, will award the "Branded Shorts of the Year".

Branded Shorts 2021, which was held in June, also focused on theme on recruiting (Human Resources) an important aspect that companies are paying great attention to. In addition, we announced the establishment of the Deloitte Digital Award calling out for short films that combine the "digital" world with the "human" world to bring into light the future of the digital world. The Deloitte Digital Award will be de based on five criteria: Purpose, New directions, Design, Human Experience, and Engagement. Each award will be presented at the Branded Shorts event during the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2022.

＜Branded Shorts 2022 Submission Guideline＞

■Period：Sunday, August 1, 2021 to Monday, February 28, 2022

■Submission：Please refer to Branded Shorts 2022 website

■Announcement：Short List which will be candidates for the final nomination will be announced every month at Branded Shorts website. All the final nominations will be announced by the end of April in 2022.

■Inquiry for submission：[email protected]

Statement from Deloitte Digital Japan Lead Go Miyashita

As interest in social significance in addition to economic value increases, expectations for branded movies are rising as a communication tool between companies and society. With this award, I hope that this will be an opportunity to create a "New" way of delivering the message that companies and society want to convey, and to expand the possibilities of branded movies. We look forward to receiving submissions from many creators.

About Deloitte Digital

Deloitte Digital helps companies create new growth by elevating the human experience — with connected ideas, technology and talent. Our ambition is to make the best customer-oriented organizations in the world. Alongside all of Deloitte, we foster the connections necessary to shape a better future for our clients, our culture, our society and our planet. In Japan, Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting, a member of the Deloitte Tohmatsu Group, provides Deloitte Digital 's services. Visit www.deloittedigital.com to learn more.

