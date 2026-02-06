Japonisme Reignites in Tokyo's Mukojima: A New Cultural Experience Invites Visitors to Walk, Print, and Take Home the World of Hokusai

– Experience Edo Culture with All Five Senses through an Ukiyo-e Walking Tour, Woodblock Printing Workshop, and Artisan Studio Shopping –

TOKYO, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new cultural tourism program titled "Ukiyo-e Guided Walking Tour + Woodblock Printing Experience and Artisan Studio Shopping" has been launched in the Mukojima area of Tokyo, offering visitors an immersive way to experience traditional Edo-period culture. This program combines the rich heritage of ukiyo-e art with contemporary craftsmanship, integrating a guided neighborhood walk, hands-on woodblock printing, and shopping at a traditional artisan studio into one comprehensive cultural experience. It is designed primarily for inbound international travelers as well as domestic visitors with a strong interest in Japanese culture. Located within walking distance of two of Tokyo's most popular destinations—Asakusa and Tokyo Skytree—the program offers a rare opportunity to enjoy a calm, historically preserved district where Edo-era atmosphere and living craftsmanship coexist. Tourism Media Service spoke with Sumida City Tourism Association about the new tourism resources originating from Tokyo's Mukojima.

Mukojima developed along the eastern bank of the Sumida River during the Edo period and has long been known as a town of artisans. Even today, small independent workshops and family-run craft stores remain scattered throughout the neighborhood, producing items such as woodblock prints, folding screens, traditional paper, fittings, and decorative arts. Unlike large commercial tourist districts, Mukojima allows close interaction between visitors and craftspeople, offering direct access to production sites, tools, and techniques. This environment provides exceptional cultural value for travelers seeking authentic and meaningful experiences. The program fully leverages Mukojima's identity as a "living hub of traditional craftsmanship," guiding participants through a seamless flow of walking, learning, creating, and taking home their own artwork.

The experience begins near Tokyo Skytree Station on the Tobu Skytree Line with a 60-minute guided walking tour along the historic Sumida River area. Participants visit scenic and culturally significant sites such as the former Hikifune Canal, Tokyo Mizumachi, Sumida Park, the Sumida River embankment, and Ushijima Shrine—locations that frequently appeared as motifs in classic ukiyo-e prints. The walk highlights the fusion of Edo-period landscapes with the modern urban environment. After the tour, participants move to a local workshop for a hands-on traditional woodblock printing experience.

During the printing workshop, participants recreate the iconic image "The Great Wave" by world-renowned ukiyo-e master Katsushika Hokusai. This activity draws inspiration from the enduring global influence of Japonisme, the 19th-century movement that introduced Japanese art and aesthetics to Europe and continues to inspire admiration worldwide today. Guests may choose between traditional three-color or six-color printing methods, learning about pigment layering, washi paper textures, and classical printing techniques while completing their own artwork. Finished prints can be taken home as personal souvenirs, preserving the memory of the journey in tangible form. Afterward, visitors may browse and purchase handcrafted prints, washi products, and related artisanal goods at the adjoining studio shop, creating a fully integrated "Create, Learn, and Take Home" cultural experience.

The meeting point and main venue for the program is Kataoka Byobu Shop, established in 1946 and recognized as the only specialty folding screen (byōbu) store in Tokyo. The shop manages the entire process from production to retail, preserving rare traditional techniques. Inside the Kataoka Byobu Gallery, visitors can view a wide variety of works including large gold folding screens, lavish gold-leaf decorated screens, modern art collaborations, and memorial screens created to commemorate special life events. The gallery showcases both classical elegance and contemporary innovation, allowing guests to witness the evolving nature of Japanese craftsmanship firsthand. The shop also accepts custom consultations for folding screen production, making it not only a viewing space but a living workshop where tradition continues to thrive.

This program was developed to address challenges faced by traditional artisans, including declining demand and limited income opportunities. By linking tourism with cultural participation, it aims to support artisans' livelihoods while preserving and passing down traditional techniques. Through small-group, high-quality experiences, the initiative seeks to deepen cultural understanding while contributing to regional economic revitalization, positioning itself as a new model for sustainable cultural tourism in Tokyo.

Contact Information

Sumida City Tourism Association

TEL: +81-3-5608-6951

FAX: +81-3-5608-7130

E-MAIL: [email protected]

Contact Person: Eriko Fukazawa

English language support is available. For pricing, schedules, and detailed program information, please contact the association directly.

Reference Information

Kataoka Byobu Shop – Official Website

https://www.byoubu.co.jp/

Experience Introduction Facebook Page

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenScreenArtisanCulture

About Tourism Media Service:

An online news platform specializing in the tourism industry. It provides the latest news on regional development and travel information, as well as feature articles on topics such as trends and observations, contributed by over 100 experts, every day.

SOURCE Tourism Media Service