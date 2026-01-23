The new tourism resources originating from Shiso City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan: A Journey Woven by Forests, Fermentation, and a Heritage Railway Near Kyoto and Osaka

HYOGO, Japan, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in the central-western part of Hyogo Prefecture and approximately 90 minutes by car from Kyoto and Osaka, Shiso City (Hyogo Prefecture, Japan) is gaining attention as a new destination for nature-based tourism. Built around its extensive forests, deep-rooted fermentation culture, and a heritage forest railway revived by local residents, the city is emerging as a compelling place for sustainable travel. Tourism Media Service spoke with Shiso City Tourism Association about the new tourism resources originating from Shiso City.

Due in part to the difficulty of reading its name, Shiso City remains relatively little known even within Japan. However, this very sense of being "undiscovered" is increasingly attractive to domestic and international travelers seeking meaningful and sustainable tourism experiences. This release introduces the new tourism resources originating from Shiso City.

A "Forest Kingdom" Where Forests Cover 90% of the Town

Approximately 90 percent of Shiso City's total land area is covered by forests. For generations, forestry has supported the local economy and daily life. From the Taisho era through the late Showa period (up to the 1960s), forest railways once ran through mountain valleys, playing a vital role in transporting timber.

Today, these forest resources are no longer viewed merely as scenic landscapes but have been reimagined as experiential tourism assets.

A Forest Railway Experience Revived by the Community

In the summer of 2023, a community-based organization restored a tourist forest railway at Forest Station Haga, using a diesel locomotive that had previously been employed in erosion control and forestry-related projects. The railway features approximately 678 meters of track and a station building, and it operates regularly on weekends.

This experience allows visitors to physically engage with the history of Shiso City's forestry industry—to truly "ride through" the city's past. The facility also includes hot spring baths and accommodation, while a nearby roadside station offers opportunities to purchase local specialty products.

Forest Therapy in the "Western Oirase Gorge"

Shiso City is also one of the first areas in Hyogo Prefecture to be certified as a Forest Therapy Base. Among its highlights is Akasai Gorge, which is often referred to as the "Western Oirase Gorge" due to its resemblance to the famous Oirase Stream in Aomori Prefecture.

Paths that once served as forest railway routes along the gorge have now been developed into therapy trails. Surrounded by waterfalls, clear streams, and towering trees, the area offers a tranquil and restorative environment. Visitors can also enjoy seasonal scenery throughout the city, including Fukuchi Gorge, praised by renowned Japanese author Seiko Tanabe, and the Onzui area, where remnants of former forest railways remain.

Fermentation Culture as the Birthplace of Japanese Sake

Shiso City also positions itself as a birthplace of Japanese sake. The Harima Fudoki, the oldest surviving regional chronicle in Japan, records that sake was brewed at Niwata Shrine, indicating that fermentation culture has been rooted in the area since ancient times.

In the Yamazaki district, a historic sake brewery street remains active today, with two breweries continuing production. Visitors can experience Japanese sake culture through brewery tours and tastings. One long-established brewery, founded in 1768, also operates a dining venue focused on fermented foods, presenting local cuisine and culture as an integrated experience.

A New Regional Tourism Model Created Through Forests, Fermentation, and Experience

Shiso City has developed model itineraries that combine forest therapy, gorge walks, heritage forest railway rides, and Japanese sake and fermentation-based cuisine. These itineraries offer flexible options ranging from day trips to overnight stays.

In 2025, Shiso City marks the 20th anniversary of its municipal establishment. As it does so, the city is strengthening its outreach to domestic and international travelers as a sustainable tourism destination centered on nature and culture.

Rather than mass tourism, Shiso City offers travel focused on meaning and experience. Quietly yet convincingly, it presents the essential appeal of Japan's regional landscapes and traditions.

About Shiso City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Shiso City is located in the central-western part of Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. Approximately 90 percent of its land area is covered by forests. Historically, the city has developed in close connection with forestry and fermentation culture, and today it promotes sustainable tourism centered on forest therapy, heritage forest railway experiences, and local food culture.

Message from the Mayor

Shozo Fukumoto, Mayor of Shiso City, Hyogo Prefecture

"Shiso City is a 'Forest Kingdom,' with forests covering nearly 90 percent of our land area.

We are sharing a form of tourism that connects this rich natural environment with the history of daily life shaped by forestry and fermentation culture, passing these values on to future generations.

Forest therapy, our heritage forest railway, and Japanese sake and fermented cuisine all originate from the unique climate and traditions of Shiso City."

Model Itineraries

■ 2-Day / 1-Night Model Course

An Immersive Journey Through Forests, Fermentation, and Railway Heritage

Day 1

Departure from various locations → Yamazaki Interchange

Walk through Yamazaki Sake Brewery Street

Brewery tours and tastings

Lunch featuring fermented cuisine at a long-established sake brewery

Visit Niwata Shrine, associated with the origins of Japanese sake

Nature walk to Harafudo Waterfall and Harakanko Apple Orchard

Transfer to Forest Station Haga

Hot spring bathing



Overnight stay

Day 2

Ride the heritage forest railway at Forest Station Haga

Forest therapy experience in Akasai Gorge

Lunch and shopping at Minami-Haga Roadside Station

Return via Yamazaki Interchange

■ Day Trip Model Course

Arrival → Yamazaki Interchange

Walk through the sake brewery street and fermented cuisine lunch

Forest Station Haga

Heritage forest railway experience

Shopping at Minami-Haga Roadside Station

Return via Yamazaki Interchange

■ Contact

Shiso City Tourism Association

(Shiso Forest Kingdom Tourism Association)

Address: 374 Kamihiji, Yamasaki-cho, Shiso City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

TEL: +81-790-64-0923

FAX: +81-790-64-5011

Website: https://shiso.or.jp

