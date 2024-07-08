Jared Grusd Joins Nielsen as Chief Executive Officer of Gracenote

NEW YORK , July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, the global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, announced today that Jared Grusd has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gracenote, effective July 8, 2024.

Jared will lead Gracenote in continuing its accelerated growth and driving product development as Nielsen continues to advance its Convergent TV strategy. As part of this transition, Sujit Dasmunshi will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer for Gracenote and will continue to play a critical role in growing the business.

"I'm honored to join Nielsen and build on the tremendous innovation and growth that Gracenote has achieved under Sujit's strong vision and strategy," said Jared Grusd, CEO of Gracenote. "This is an exciting time as our industry embraces advanced technologies and we look for new ways of working with clients and increasing the value we bring to market. I'm excited to help define the next chapter of Gracenote."

Jared is a highly accomplished transformative business leader. Most recently, he served as the co-founder of Ethiqly AI, a venture-backed educational technology company that leverages AI to elevate human expression and empowerment. He previously served as Chief Strategy Officer at Snapchat, Chime, and AOL, as well as Chief Legal Officer at Spotify and Chief Executive Officer at HuffPost. In addition, Jared also held senior executive roles at Google, among others.

"Gracenote is a critical part of Nielsen and our strategy as we look to grow in streaming and lead the advancement of Convergent TV in the media measurement industry," said Karthik Rao, CEO of Nielsen. "Jared's background and passion for transforming businesses to improve society is aligned with our future and I'm grateful for his partnership as we transform our industry together."

About Nielsen

Nielsen is a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their global audiences—now and into the future. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram).

