Jaris Expands Paysafe Partnership to Bring Instant Payouts to US SMBs

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaris , a leading embedded finance platform, today announced that its Jaris Instant Payouts solution is now available to tens of thousands of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the U.S. merchant network of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a global payments platform. The companies' expanded partnership marks a significant milestone in democratizing real-time access to working capital for SMBs.

By integrating Instant Payouts into Paysafe's extensive payment ecosystem for U.S. SMBs, merchants can now access a unified suite of Jaris-powered tools—including growth capital and instant funding—to capitalize on time-sensitive opportunities. The solution provides immediate access to eligible funds, eliminating the traditional settlement delays and allowing merchants to receive funds instantly from processed card transactions.

Jaris offers a multi-product financial solution:

Funding in minutes – Near-real time processing via secure push-to-card technology

– Near-real time processing via secure push-to-card technology Available anytime – Accessible every day, including nights, weekends, and holidays

– Accessible every day, including nights, weekends, and holidays Transparent pricing – Simple, per-transaction fee with no hidden costs

– Simple, per-transaction fee with no hidden costs Single application – One form for both instant payouts and loans, approved within 1 business day

"Our expanded partnership with Paysafe demonstrates the power of a multi-product embedded finance strategy for the U.S. SMB space," said Chris Aristides, CEO at Jaris. "By enabling Business Loans and Instant Payouts to work together, we are helping Paysafe's ISO and Agent partners to deliver a sophisticated financial ecosystem that drives merchant loyalty and significant new revenue streams."

Tyler Nowell, SVP of SMB Sales at Paysafe, said: "We're delighted to expand our partnership with Jaris to integrate Jaris Instant Payouts. The solution will allow our ISO and Agent partners in the U.S. card-present SMB space to drive new revenue and increase retention, while solving a critical liquidity gap for merchants. By combining real-time funding with our existing working capital loans, Jaris Instant Payouts delivers an impressive toolkit for merchants' daily operations and helps better position their businesses for long-term growth."

Jaris Instant Payouts is already receiving positive feedback from Paysafe merchant customers that have leveraged the solution. Jonathan Crawford, owner of the independent bar-and-grill restaurant Bad Habits in El Paso, Texas, shared: "Instant Payouts has been a game-changer for my business. When I need extra cash for payroll or supplies – especially on Fridays when I'm waiting until Monday for deposits—I can access my funds immediately. The application was simple, and the minimal fee is absolutely worth the peace of mind."

The Paysafe integration builds on Jaris's broader embedded finance platform, which includes Instant Payouts, Business Loans,* and Banking Services.* With over $1 billion in capital capacity and a proven track record of serving payment partners, Jaris is positioned to support continued growth in embedded finance adoption across the payments industry.

Paysafe merchants can access Instant Payouts through their existing merchant portal, with funds delivered to their own business bank accounts or linked debit cards for a transparent fee. For more information about Jaris and partnership opportunities, visit jaris.com .

About Jaris

Jaris is a leading embedded finance platform and technology service provider that empowers payments and software companies to launch personalized financial products for their small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers. With over $1 billion in capital capacity and a best-in-class compliance program, Jaris offers scalable, secure, and profitable solutions that enhance SMB access to financial products while helping partners increase retention, revenue, and enterprise value.

Jaris is a technology company, not a bank. All banking services and credit products are provided by First Internet Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at jaris.com.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions.

With 30 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of $152 billion in 2024, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in 48 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

Further information is available at www.paysafe.com .

