Jaris Launches Merchant Onboarding for Dart Bank, JustiFi and Aurora

New onboarding suite combines payment processing, lending, and banking services* into a single merchant application, now live with three major partners

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaris, a leading embedded finance platform for payment companies, today announced the official launch of its merchant onboarding solution. This enterprise-grade suite is now live for major partners including Dart Bank (via WestTown Payments), JustiFi, and Aurora Payments, providing a frictionless path for merchants to access a full financial ecosystem.

In an industry where merchant acquisition is often slowed by fragmented systems, Jaris is redefining the standard. The solution allows merchants to enroll in multiple financial products through a single online application that can be completed in minutes.

"We are excited to offer a modern solution that simplifies how banks, processors, and platforms interact with merchants," said Chris Aristides, Founder and CEO of Jaris. "By combining payment processing with embedded lending, instant payouts, and banking services into one seamless experience, we help partners drive growth and reduce risk in the most frictionless way possible."

A new standard for speed and compliance

The Jaris onboarding engine integrates deep automation and AI to move merchants from application to activation in record time. Key features include:

Seamless multi-product enrollment: Onboard merchants for payments processing and unlock frictionless access to Jaris instant payouts, business loans, and banking services.

Onboard merchants for payments processing and unlock frictionless access to Jaris instant payouts, business loans, and banking services. Intelligent underwriting: Rapid decisioning powered by AI-assisted tools, combining automation with expert review.

Rapid decisioning powered by AI-assisted tools, combining automation with expert review. End-to-end process visibility: Real-time tracking of application status from submission through final decision.

Real-time tracking of application status from submission through final decision. Seamless KYB/KYC: Automated verification for Know Your Business, Know Your Customer, and bank account validation.

Automated verification for Know Your Business, Know Your Customer, and bank account validation. Rapid error correction: Automated handling reduces correction timelines from days to hours.

Solving the manual underwriting bottleneck

For traditional financial institutions like Dart Bank, the shift to automated onboarding represents a fundamental transformation in how they serve small businesses. The bank now runs its payment infrastructure—including merchant onboarding, managed settlements, business loans, and instant payouts—on the Jaris platform.

"We chose Jaris because they share our commitment to innovation and merchant success," said Tom Lineen, President of Dart Bank. "The challenge of manual underwriting is the delay it creates for small businesses. Jaris solved this for us by providing a bank-approved, automated process that maintains our high compliance standards while delivering the speed today's merchants expect."

Driving conversion through simplicity

The impact on merchant conversion rates has been particularly notable for fintech platforms like JustiFi, which has built its entire value proposition around frictionless experiences.

"Our goal at JustiFi is to remove every ounce of friction or frustration from the SMB experience when applying for or using any financial products within our Partner Platforms, and Jaris is instrumental in that mission," said Casey Kipfer, Chief Fintech Officer at JustiFi. "The key benefit of this onboarding suite is the 'all-in-one' simplicity. By condensing complex applications into a short, smart, simple user flow, we're helping our partners deliver a better experience for their customers while achieving higher adoption and much stronger activation rates from day one."

Transforming risk management workflows

Beyond speed and conversion, the platform's automated compliance capabilities are reshaping how payment processors approach risk assessment. Aurora Payments has seen dramatic improvements in operational efficiency since implementing the solution.

"In the payments industry, the speed of risk assessment is a major competitive advantage," said Alan Gibbon, SVP of Risk Management at Aurora Payments. "The automated KYB/KYC and AI underwriting from Jaris have transformed our workflow. The platform eliminates the traditional back-and-forth of error correction, allowing us to onboard merchants with confidence and get them processing faster than ever before."

About Jaris

Jaris is a leading embedded finance platform and technology service provider that empowers payments and software companies to launch personalized financial products for their small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers. With over $1 billion in capital capacity and a best-in-class compliance program, Jaris offers scalable, secure, and profitable solutions that enhance SMB access to financial products while helping partners increase retention, revenue, and enterprise value.

Jaris is a technology company, not a bank. All banking services and credit products are provided by partner banks, members FDIC. Learn more at jaris.com.

About Dart Bank

Founded in 1925, Dart Bank is a Michigan-based financial institution committed to providing innovative banking solutions while maintaining the personal connections that define a true community bank. With a strong presence in mortgage lending, treasury management, and specialty banking, Dart Bank blends the technology of a large financial institution with the personalized service of a local bank. Headquartered in Mason, MI, Dart Bank has 13 offices, nearly 400 employees across 28 states, and assets exceeding $1.3 billion.

About JustiFi

JustiFi is the embedded fintech platform built for software platforms and franchise networks serving the SMBs communities depend on. Founded by operators who spent 15 years building multi-billion-dollar platforms, JustiFi gives platforms the control to launch quickly, adapt their strategy as needs evolve, and progressively build multi-product strategies that differentiate their offering—because SMBs aren't one-size-fits-all, and neither is the path to serving them well.

About Aurora Payments

Aurora Payments is a full-service payments provider delivering the financial infrastructure that powers embedded commerce for small and medium-sized businesses and the software platforms that serve them. Aurora's platform combines payments, instant settlement, capital access, and risk management tools into a single, ready-to-use solution. Supporting more than 30,000 merchants, Aurora is headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., and backed by Corsair, a leading private equity firm focused on payments, software, and financial services.

