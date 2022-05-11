JARRITOS and Rodri Entertainment Launch New Talent Competition JARRITOS MARIACHI USA Talent Search!

MARIACHI USA Talent Search now open for submissions until June 5th

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodri J. Rodriguez, creator, producer and host of MARIACHI USA announced today the launch of JARRITOS MARIACHI USA Talent Search , the first mariachi talent competition of its kind. Officially launched on May 10, 2022, the competition will set out to discover the best mariachi voice in the United States. The grand prize winner will receive $5,000 and the opportunity of a lifetime, to perform live for 17,000 mariachi fans during the 33rd Annual MARIACHI USA on June 18, 2022 at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in the entertainment capital of the world, Hollywood, California.

"We are beyond excited to bring this Talent Search to fruition in partnership with beloved Mexican soda brand, Jarritos. I love fostering new talent and giving them a platform to share their voice with so many adoring mariachi fans," said Rodriguez.

To enter the contest, talent must submit a 2:30 minute video of themselves performing a mariachi song in Spanish. A judging panel consisting of 3 mariachi experts (Carlos Alvarez, Cindy Shea, Alex Treviño) will judge talent based on voice (50%), expression (30%), and showmanship (20%).

"Jarritos fully and forever embraces its Mexican heritage and celebrates the love for Mariachi music," said Eric Delamare, director of marketing for Jarritos. "We are excited to champion the Talent Search with MARIACHI USA and Lupita Infante to find the next great Mariachi icon."

Lupita Infante is well known for her traditional mariachi, norteño, and ranchera music. Her debut studio album, La Serenata, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Regional Mexican Music Album. In 2020, her song Dejaré was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award.

"Just like my abuelo, Pedro Infante, I've loved Mariachi music since I was a toddler," said Lupita Infante. "When I was a bit younger I'd go to MARIACHI USA Fest at the Hollywood Bowl and dream of singing there with a Mariachi and last year I DID! I carry great pride, as a singer, composer and performer of Mariachi music so it was instant fireworks when Jarritos asked me to be ambassador for the JARRITOS MARIACHI USA Talent Search.

JARRITOS MARIACHI USA Talent Search invites all aspiring mariachi stars across the country, 18-25 years of age, to participate in the talent competition.

JARRITOS MARIACHI USA Talent Search is now open for submissions. All entries must be submitted by 11:59:59 p.m. PST on June 5th, 2022 and the winner announced on June 10, 2022. Only 200 submissions will be accepted. For submissions, official rules and entry requirements, please visit: www.mariachiusa.com/talent-search .

About MARIACHI USA

Created in 1990, MARIACHI USA has become the premier mariachi music festival in the world. Founded and created by the multi-talented artist-producer, Rodri J. Rodriguez, of Rodri Entertainment. Held at the Hollywood Bowl since its inception, the Festival continues thrilling audiences of all generations.

About Jarritos

Created in 1950, Jarritos are delicious fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico. Sold in iconic glass bottles throughout the U.S., the brand offers 13 unique flavors, all made with natural flavors and real sugar. Jarritos flavors are mandarin, tamarind, pineapple, fruit-punch, lime, grapefruit, strawberry, mango, guava, hibiscus, passion fruit, cola and watermelon. Each unique flavor represents a delicious slice of the brand's Mexican heritage. Jarritos is now distributed in 41 countries around the world. Find out more at www.Jarritos.com.

